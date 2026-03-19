Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Alight, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alight, Inc., (“Alight” or the "Company") (NYSE:ALIT) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between December 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Alight investors have until May 15, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/alight-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Alight is a technology-enabled services company.

The Alight class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Alight’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; and (ii) Alight’s optimistic reports of growth, cost cutting measures, strong pipeline, and far-reaching visibility fell short of reality as Alight’s sales team was not equipped to execute in accordance with its management’s expectations.

The Alight class action lawsuit alleges that on August 5, 2025, Alight revealed that “deals [are] taking longer to close in the current environment which is temporarily delaying planned growth,” resulting in a reduction of Alight’s revenue guidance to “$2,282 million to $2,329 million.” On this news, the price of Alight common stock fell more than 18%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 19, 2026, the Alight class action lawsuit alleges that Alight announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 results, revealing that “it will replace its cash dividend with more efficient capital allocation activities” and that “[i]n 2025, we did not meet our internal financial targets and new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations, leading us to miss our forecast to the market.” On this news, the price of Alight common stock fell nearly 38%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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