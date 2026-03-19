Federated Wireless to Enable Geofenced Variable Power (GVP) Devices in the 6 GHz Band Following FCC Approval

ARLINGTON, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless today announced that it will enable operation of Geofenced Variable Power (GVP) devices in the 6 GHz band by extending its Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) platform following the Federal Communications Commission’s recent approval of this new class of unlicensed equipment. The enhancement will allow device manufacturers and network operators to deploy mobile and portable 6 GHz systems at higher power levels—both indoors and outdoors—within defined geographic areas while maintaining protection for incumbent licensed services, expanding the performance and use cases of next-generation wireless connectivity.

GVP devices represent the next evolution of unlicensed connectivity in the 6 GHz band, enabling higher-power wireless operations both indoors and outdoors while protecting incumbent licensed services. The FCC’s action is expected to enable a new generation of high-performance wireless applications, including augmented and virtual reality devices, advanced IoT systems, automation technologies, and next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity.

Federated Wireless will adapt its industry-leading Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) platform—already deployed to enable standard-power operations in the 6 GHz band—to support the geofencing capabilities required for GVP device operation. By leveraging its existing AFC infrastructure and expertise in dynamic spectrum management, Federated Wireless will enable device manufacturers, operators, and enterprises to take advantage of the new capabilities authorized by the FCC.

“GVP devices represent an important step forward in unlocking the full potential of the 6 GHz band,” said Iyad Tarazi, Chief Executive Officer of Federated Wireless. “Our AFC platform is already coordinating spectrum access at scale, and we are excited to extend our platform to support GVP devices and the innovative applications they will enable.”

Under the FCC’s rules, GVP devices can operate at higher power levels than previously authorized very-low-power and indoor-only devices, provided they avoid operating on certain frequencies within defined exclusion zones designed to protect incumbent microwave and other licensed systems. Federated Wireless’ AFC platform already performs similar coordination functions to enable standard-power access points to safely operate in the band.

Federated Wireless anticipated the potential for geofenced device operation during the early development of its AFC platform and has developed patented, proprietary computational methods for determining protection contours and exclusion zones required to protect incumbent systems. These methods are already used within Federated Wireless’ AFC system to calculate frequency availability and operating parameters for 6 GHz devices and will form the foundation for enabling GVP coordination.

In addition to adapting its AFC platform, Federated Wireless is taking a leadership role in developing the broader ecosystem required to support GVP deployment. The company is spearheading a multi-stakeholder standards initiative that will bring together technology providers, device manufacturers, network operators, and industry organizations to define the technical specifications, interoperability requirements, and certification frameworks needed to support GVP database systems.

This collaborative effort will help ensure that GVP technologies are deployed in a secure, interoperable, and scalable manner while maintaining robust protection for incumbent spectrum users.

Federated Wireless has extensive experience operating large-scale automated spectrum coordination systems, including the Spectrum Access System (SAS) used in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band and its AFC platform for standard-power operations in the 6 GHz band. Together, these systems have enabled dynamic spectrum sharing at national scale, supporting a rapidly growing ecosystem of wireless networks and devices.

“The FCC’s decision to enable GVP devices highlights the power of automated spectrum coordination to unlock new wireless innovation,” added Tarazi. “Federated Wireless looks forward to working with industry partners and standards organizations to help bring this next generation of connectivity to market.”

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is a leader in shared spectrum and automated spectrum management solutions. The company pioneered the cloud-based Spectrum Access System (SAS) used in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band and provides Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) services that enable standard-power operations in the 6 GHz band. Federated Wireless’ technologies enable service providers, enterprises, and public sector organizations to deploy high-performance wireless networks while ensuring reliable protection for incumbent spectrum users.

For more information, visit www.federatedwireless.ai/.

Federated Wireless Press Contact

Joe Volat

marketing@federatedwireless.com