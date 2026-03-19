BOS Expands India Presence with New Sales Partnership Agreement

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, announced today that its Supply Chain division has signed a new exclusive sales, marketing and distribution agreement with Doppler Electronics Private Limited, an Indian corporation to increase its business activities in the growing Indian marketplace.

Avidan Zelicovski, BOS President, said: "Doppler will promote and market BOS’s products to Indian customers, develop new sales opportunities for BOS and coordinate both technical and commercial discussions with customers. Additionally, Doppler will provide warehouse storage of components related to BOS’s customer activities in India as needed, enabling us to better serve our customers and increase commercial activity in India. The agreement also provides for BOS to explore opportunities for Doppler's partners to be marketed in Israel by BOS."

Eyal Cohen, BOS Chief Executive Officer, noted: "India has proven to be an exciting growth market for BOS' Supply Chain division. This new agreement with Doppler reflects our continued commitment to growing our presence and expanding our customer base in India."

The agreement is for one year, is renewed automatically if a certain level of sales is achieved, and is terminable by either party with 90 days' written notice. There can be no assurance that the agreement will result in increased sales as any expansion into India is subject to successful execution, customer demand and market conditions.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.



For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com .

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925

eyac@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others , the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.