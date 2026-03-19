Datasite Expands New York Presence as AI Businesses Grata and Blueflame AI Accelerate Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasite , the global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investment, and strategic projects, today announced the opening of a new New York City office at 3 Columbus Circle, reflecting strong growth and continued investment in its Grata and Blueflame AI business units.

The office brings together teams from both businesses in a single location as Datasite expands its AI-driven platform for deal-sourcing, analysis, and execution.

“Deal teams today need faster sourcing, powerful AI-driven insights and automation throughout their workflow,” said Rusty Wiley, President and CEO of Datasite. “Grata and Blueflame AI support that shift. Bringing these teams together in New York helps us accelerate innovation where many of our customers operate.”

The move also underscores the company’s long-term commitment to New York as a global hub for private markets, finance, and technology, while supporting continued hiring and closer collaboration among teams that have grown rapidly over the past year.

The Columbus Circle space spans two floors and approximately 75,000 square feet. At full capacity, it will support up to 400 employees across product, engineering, research, and commercial roles. Datasite also maintains an office at 1345 Ave of the Americas.

Grata is a New York–based private market intelligence company that helps investors identify and evaluate private companies with speed and precision. Blueflame AI applies agentic AI to automate complex, data-intensive investment workflows. Together, they extend Datasite’s platform beyond diligence into origination, research, and execution across the deal lifecycle.

For more information about Datasite, visit www.datasite.com .

About Datasite

Datasite is a global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects. Datasite’s innovative products drive execution, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com .

CONTACT:

Laura Powers

Datasite

212-367-6168

Laura.powers@datasite.com