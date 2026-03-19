Valiantys Partners with Glean to Operationalize “Work AI” Across Enterprise Systems of Work

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiantys today announced a formal partnership with Work AI leader Glean. The partnership will help enterprises operationalize AI across the systems and workflows that drive modern organizations.

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, many organizations are discovering that isolated pilots and standalone tools fail to deliver meaningful business impact. Leaders seek AI capabilities that are secure, governed, and can integrate into the systems that already run their business. Together, Valiantys and Glean provide organizations with a clear path from AI experimentation to operational execution.

Valiantys brings deep expertise in transformation consulting, helping global enterprises redesign how work flows across the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and enterprise service management (ESM) environments. Glean provides its Work AI platform to connect enterprise data into a secure system of context, spanning tools, teams, and workflows. This enables employees to search, generate insights, and take meaningful action within their existing systems and workflows, while maintaining enterprise-grade permissions and governance.

“There’s no shortage of ambition around AI,” said Israel Forst, CEO of Valiantys. “Enterprises are under real pressure to deliver measurable efficiency gains, and that requires embedding AI into the systems that run the business. Glean’s Work AI, combined with our expertise in SDLC and service management, helps customers turn AI from aspiration into measurable operational performance.”

AI-Driven ESM

Valiantys has designed and implemented enterprise operating models, service catalogs, workflows, and service management frameworks across complex global environments. Increasingly, these environments extend beyond IT to support functions such as HR, finance, legal, and other internal service teams responsible for critical business services.

Together with Glean’s Work AI platform, these environments become intelligent execution systems. AI can surface relevant knowledge across tickets, documentation, and enterprise systems, enabling employees to quickly find answers, resolve issues, and take action directly within their workflows.

The result is greater visibility across enterprise services, faster resolution times, improved knowledge reuse, and a more efficient self-service experience for employees across the organization.

AI-Enabled Software Development Lifecycle

Valiantys has led enterprise SDLC and DevOps transformations across complex engineering environments, helping organizations design governance frameworks, delivery models, and value stream visibility that improve engineering productivity and flow.

By integrating Glean’s Work AI platform into development environments, organizations can embed contextual knowledge and AI-driven assistance directly into the software lifecycle. Developers and engineering leaders can understand ownership, trace historical fixes, and update work items without leaving their workflow.

This enables faster onboarding for new engineers, improved collaboration across distributed teams, reduced time spent searching for information, and more efficient release and incident management cycles.

“AI becomes transformational when it’s grounded in the full context of the enterprise,” said Zubin Irani, Vice President of Partnerships at Glean. “Valiantys has spent years helping organizations modernize how work flows through enterprise environments. By combining that operational depth with Glean’s system of context, we’re enabling customers to move beyond isolated automation and toward AI that is deeply integrated, governed, and capable of driving sustained performance across engineering and service teams.”

Across the full lifecycle of enterprise transformation, from strategy and implementation to governance and ongoing optimization, Valiantys integrates Glean within a unified operating framework. This model centralizes AI governance, agent lifecycle management, and connector oversight under a single accountability structure, ensuring AI is managed as a sustained enterprise capability tied to measurable business outcomes.

About Valiantys

Valiantys helps organizations transform how work gets done across the enterprise, leading with transformation consulting, enterprise service management (ESM), and engineering productivity. By combining deep process expertise with modern collaboration, automation, and value stream practices, Valiantys enables business, IT, and product teams to design connected, efficient, and human-centered ways of working. With a strong focus on the modern workforce, the company helps customers reimagine service delivery beyond IT, streamline cross-functional workflows, and improve flow and throughput for engineering teams. For more information, visit https://valiantys.com.

Contact:

LaunchSquad for Valiantys

valiantys@launchsquad.com