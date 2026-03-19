HPRA and Bernardi Human Resource Law Expand Long Standing Collaboration to Support the Future of Workplaces

Toronto, ON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernardi Human Resource Law LLP and the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) are marking more than 15 years of collaboration in delivering practical continuing education for human resources professionals, while announcing an expanded partnership to support employers and HR professionals in navigating an increasingly complex and evolving workplace.

Since 2010, the organizations have partnered on HRPA’s Workplace Investigations Training and Certificate Program, a leading professional development program designed to equip HR professionals with the knowledge and skills required to conduct fair, trauma-informed, and legally defensible workplace investigations. Developed in collaboration with Bernardi and delivered by Bernardi’s experienced trainers, the program has helped thousands of HR professionals strengthen their investigation capabilities.

Beyond workplace investigations, HRPA and Bernardi have collaborated on interactive, skills-based education covering a range of employment law topics, including the duty to accommodate, best practices in employment terminations, and advanced workplace investigation techniques.

Building on this foundation, the organizations are expanding their collaboration to address emerging workplace challenges. In 2025, HRPA and Bernardi launched the Certificate in Workplace Accommodations Management, providing HR professionals with practical guidance on managing complex accommodation issues. New learning opportunities planned for 2026 will explore the role of artificial intelligence in workplace investigations, including ethical, legal, and practical considerations.

“Our partnership with Bernardi HR Lawyers spans nearly two decades and has played an important role in supporting high quality learning for HR professionals. From the Workplace Investigations Certificate Program to new advanced employment law topics, we are excited to continue growing this collaboration and exploring emerging issues such as AI in the workplace.”

- Lata Viseu, Director, Education, HRPA

“HRPA plays a crucial role in shaping how HR professionals respond to an increasingly complex workplace. We’re proud to partner with an organization that is aligned to the realities HR professionals face and consistently future‑focused. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we help navigate what's next in the world of work.”

- Lauren Bernardi, Founder and Managing Partner, Bernardi Human Resource Law LLP

The expanded collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering practical, high quality training that helps employers address workplace conflict early, mitigate risk, and foster respectful and inclusive workplaces.

More information about upcoming programs and training opportunities is available at hrlawyers.ca and hrpa.ca