Gevo Generates Approximately $5 Million in Revenue from Opportunity in High-Performance Sustainable Racing Fuels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in next-generation renewable fuels, is delivering sustainable fuels to some of the fastest motorsports. Gevo recently reported approximately $5 million in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, from producing and selling its patented, proprietary specialty racing fuel blendstock, which meets the increasing demand for low-carbon advanced renewable fuels.

As the 2026 racing season begins, global motorsports are continuing their rapid adoption of sustainable fuels. The 2026 season of Formula One launched with cars running on 100% advanced sustainable fuel, while MotoGP continues its transition toward 100% non-fossil fuel by 2027. IndyCar is also continuing its commitment to renewable fuels, and NASCAR recently announced the use of zero-carbon bioethanol as a blending component.

“Motorsports push fuels to their limits, demanding exceptional performance under extreme conditions,” said Paul Bloom, president of Gevo. “At Gevo, we are delivering renewable fuel solutions that meet our customers’ needs for performance and sustainability.”

The rapid adoption of sustainable fuels in motorsports reflects a broader shift across global fuel markets toward lower-carbon solutions that do not compromise performance. We believe the specialty fuel market could exceed several billion dollars per year, which includes naphtha blending, aviation, performance automotive, and marine fuels.

Gevo’s racing fuel capabilities build on its proprietary renewable fuel technology, which converts renewable feedstocks into high-octane hydrocarbon blendstocks designed for demanding engine applications. Gevo develops drop-in fuel solutions that serve motorsports today while supporting broader markets such as sustainable aviation fuel, marine fuels, and low-carbon gasoline components.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. We also own and operate one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world’s first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, Gevo’s ability to meet the needs of the various specialty fuels markets, the size of the specialty fuel market, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Gevo Media Contact

Heather L. Manuel

VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships

PR@gevo.com

Gevo IR Contact

Eric Frey

VP of Finance & Strategy

IR@gevo.com