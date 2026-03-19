ALDX Investor Alert: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Misrepresented Drug Efficacy And Approval Prospects: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) lost approximately 70% of their holdings after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for reproxalap, citing insufficient efficacy for the treatment of dry eye disease. Shareholders who lost money on ALDX are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Throughout the period preceding the FDA's decision, Aldeyra's management made public statements regarding reproxalap's clinical profile and anticipated regulatory trajectory. On August 19, 2025, the Company filed an 8-K with the SEC in connection with its reproxalap program. The Company's 10-K filed on February 27, 2026 continued to describe the drug's development status and commercial outlook. On March 17, 2026, the FDA's Complete Response Letter stated that the reproxalap NDA did not demonstrate sufficient efficacy, contrary to the Company's prior expressions of optimism regarding the program.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Aldeyra Therapeutics may have made statements regarding reproxalap's efficacy data and regulatory prospects that were not consistent with the outcome communicated by the FDA. Those who purchased ALDX shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171