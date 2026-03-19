TBPH Guided for $75M in Milestones While Trial Risk Went Unquantified -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) shareholders lost approximately 26% when shares collapsed on March 3, 2026. In the quarters leading up to that drop, management reaffirmed financial guidance -- including $75 million in near-term milestone targets -- without quantifying the risk that a negative CYPRESS Phase 3 readout could materially impair the Company's outlook. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q3 2025 earnings call (November 10, 2025), CEO Rick Winningham stated the Company was "on track to achieve near-term milestones totaling $75 million in the fourth quarter -- $50 million for Trelegy and $25 million for YUPELRI." On the Q2 2025 call (August 12, 2025), CFO Aziz Sawaf reaffirmed "all elements of our 2025 financial guidance." Neither statement addressed the possibility that a CYPRESS failure could trigger an accelerated strategic review, restructuring costs, or a fundamental reassessment of the Company's development-stage spending.

On March 3, 2026, Theravance disclosed that the CYPRESS trial failed to meet its primary endpoint and announced an accelerated strategic review, including termination of the ampreloxetine program. The stock fell approximately 26% in a single session.

Those who purchased TBPH shares and suffered a loss may click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171