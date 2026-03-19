Integer Holdings Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Integer Holdings Corporation, (“Integer" or the "Company") (NYSE:ITGR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/integer-holdings-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Integer’s stock price fell $35.22 per share, or 32.3%, to close at $73.89 per share on October 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the Company’s pre-market announcement on October 23, 2025, lowering its full-year 2025 sales guidance to between $1.840 billion and $1.854 billion, while projecting 2026 net sales growth of –2% to 2% and organic growth of 0% to 4%. During an associated conference call, leadership disclosed that three new products—including two electrophysiology devices—were facing slower-than-anticipated market adoption and were expected to see sales declines next year. Consequently, the Company projected a deceleration in Cardio & Vascular sales growth, noting that the negative impact from these specific electrophysiology products is expected to persist throughout 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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