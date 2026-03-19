Globus Medical, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Globus Medical, Inc., (“Globus" or the "Company") (NYSE:GMED) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/globus-medical-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Globus Medical’s stock price fell $5.73, or 7.8%, to close at $67.32 per share on August 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This decline was triggered by an August 13, 2024, warning letter from the FDA concerning an inspection of the Company’s Class II Excelsius GPS (EGPS) surgical robot. The regulatory agency stated that the inspection determined “these devices are adulterated,” noting that the equipment failed to meet specific quality system regulation requirements.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising