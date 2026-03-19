Landstar System, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Landstar System, Inc., (“Landstar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LSTR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/landstar-system-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Landstar’s stock price fell $13.30, or 8.75%, to close at $138.63 per share on April 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the Company’s April 2, 2025, disclosure that it had “identified a significant supply chain fraud,” which was projected to “adversely affect Landstar’s 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50.” Consequently, Landstar retracted its initial first quarter 2025 earnings guidance. Investors suffered additional injury on April 25, 2025, when shares dropped as much as $6.32, or 4.5%, during intraday trading. This second market reaction was triggered by the Company’s announcement that it could not timely file its quarterly report because it had not yet finalized its review of internal control and accounting matters tied to the earlier fraud.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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