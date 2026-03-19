PODD Investor Alert: Insulet Corp. Potential Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Misled on Safety: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 18, 2026, Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ: PODD) CEO Ashley McEvoy told investors on the Q4 2025 earnings call that "our results in the fourth quarter are a testament to the reliability, consistency and broad appeal of Omnipod." On March 12, 2026, the Company filed an 8-K disclosing a voluntary medical-device correction for Omnipod 5 pods due to an insulin-leakage defect linked to eighteen serious adverse events -- and PODD shares fell 6.9%. Shareholders who lost money on PODD are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During that same February 18 earnings call, McEvoy stated that "strong clinical evidence and real-world outcomes continue to earn prescriber and patient confidence" and described Omnipod 5 as the "favorite pump" for both type-1 and type-2 users in 2025. CFO Flavia Pease added that U.S. revenue growth was "above the high end of our guidance range, driven by continued demand for Omnipod 5 across type 1 and type 2 customers." At no point during the call did any executive reference a product-quality issue, a pending regulatory action, or an anticipated recall.

Only a few weeks later, the March 12 filing revealed a defect affecting Omnipod 5 Pods. The filing identified insulin leakage capable of causing diabetic ketoacidosis -- a serious medical emergency. The Company's February 18 statements about Omnipod reliability, patient confidence, and demand-driven growth had not referenced any of these issues.

If you purchased Insulet Corp. shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

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