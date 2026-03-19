Attain Reports Second Consecutive Year of Triple-Digit Enterprise Growth, Scaling B2B Adoption and Advancing the Outcomes Era

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain , the most trusted and comprehensive source of live, permissioned purchase data helping brands connect media to real sales outcomes, announced today its second consecutive year of triple-digit growth for its enterprise business, underscoring sustained market momentum and deepening adoption across brands, agencies, and enterprise partners.

Attain continued its breakout trajectory in 2025, growing the business by more than 100% year over year. The company's growth was driven by customers embedding Attain's data and insights into core systems and decision-making workflows, unlocking new and unique insights and driving measurably better performance for their campaigns. Additionally, more clients began uniting full-funnel planning, activation, measurement, and always-on optimization, all grounded in real-time purchase behavior.



“2025 was a breakout year for Attain,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. “We reached a level of scale that fundamentally changes how we operate and how customers engage with us. Our growth reflects sustained demand for an outcomes-driven data foundation built on real consumer behavior and measurable performance.”

Millions of consumers interact with Attain-powered services every month, generating rich, permissioned data that continuously strengthens the data available to brands and agencies. Together, this creates a compounding data advantage that becomes increasingly essential for proving sales outcomes and powering AI initiatives.

“We’ve been intentional about where we invest and just as intentional about what we don’t pursue,” Mandelbaum said. “Large enterprise customers don’t expand at this rate unless the value is undeniable and the data is driving measurable results.”

Building on its momentum, Attain unveiled its 2026 product roadmap in January, centered on a single principle: stop measuring proxies and start measuring outcomes. Grounded in billions of daily transactions, the roadmap features:

Full-funnel measurement connecting brand, consideration, visitation, and sales in real time

Live foot traffic measurement within OutcomeHQ, linking store visitation directly to downstream sales lift

In-flight, always-on brand lift at massive scale—tens of thousands of studies per day

Creator measurement that quantifies verified sales impact in real time, moving beyond engagement metrics

Always-on OutcomeAI and increasingly agentic tools that automate analysis and deliver decision support directly into marketer workflows



“The industry has spent too long optimizing signals that don’t always translate to business impact,” Mandelbaum said. “With live, permissioned purchase data and AI-driven workflows, we’re enabling marketers to connect media exposure directly to verified outcomes across the full funnel, in real time.”

About Attain

Attain is the most trusted and comprehensive source for permissioned, real-time purchase data in the United States. By connecting directly with over 13 million consumers, Attain delivers unmatched accuracy and scale across audience activation, insights, and in-flight optimization, and measurement, helping marketers tie every dollar of media to real-world sales outcomes. Attain’s portfolio of owned and operated apps, spanning financial wellness and shopping rewards, empowers consumers to receive everyday value in exchange for the explicit permission to use their data for research, insights, and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for Attain

michael@broadsheetcomms.com