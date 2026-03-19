CleanVideoAI Launches AI Engine to Remove Watermarks from Sora, Veo, and CapCut Videos

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As generative AI video platforms such as OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo rapidly transform digital content production, creators and marketing teams are increasingly encountering challenges related to watermark overlays and platform-specific branding in generated videos.

To address this growing need, CleanVideoAI today announced the launch of its upgraded AI video restoration engine. The platform introduces advanced frame reconstruction algorithms designed to help creators automatically remove watermarks from modern AI video platforms including Sora, Veo, and CapCut.

The upgrade expands the platform’s core video watermark remover capabilities, enabling users to restore clean video frames while maintaining motion consistency and visual integrity.

AI Reconstruction for Complex Video Watermarks

Unlike traditional watermark removal techniques that rely on simple blurring or cropping, the new AI engine analyzes surrounding pixels and temporal frame information to intelligently reconstruct areas previously covered by watermarks.

This technology is particularly relevant for creators working with AI-generated video platforms. The upgraded system now provides dedicated workflows to remove Sora watermarks and remove Veo watermarks , addressing emerging use cases in generative video production.

The platform also continues to support popular editing ecosystems, including the ability to remove CapCut watermarks from exported videos commonly used in short-form content creation.

Simplifying Video Cleanup for Creators and Marketing Teams

As AI video creation becomes more widely adopted across industries, many creators face additional post-production steps when preparing content for marketing campaigns, social media distribution, or brand presentation.

VideoWatermarkRemove.com aims to simplify this workflow by providing a web-based tool that allows users to upload a video, process the watermark removal automatically, and export a clean version within minutes.

The platform is designed for a wide range of users, including:

Content creators and influencers

Social media managers

Digital marketing teams

Video editors and creative agencies

AI video creators

E-commerce content teams



Founder Perspective

“Our goal is to help creators maintain full control over their visual content in the era of generative AI,” said Jason Lin, Founder of VideoWatermarkRemove.com.

“As new video generation tools continue to evolve, creators increasingly need reliable solutions to manage overlays, platform watermarks, and branding elements. AI-based reconstruction technology enables video restoration workflows that were previously difficult to achieve with traditional editing methods.”

Growing Demand for AI-Powered Video Restoration

Industry observers note that as generative video tools become more mainstream, the need for automated post-processing solutions is expected to grow significantly. Platforms capable of intelligently restoring video frames may play an important role in helping creators maintain consistent visual quality across multiple distribution channels.

By combining deep-learning reconstruction models with automated processing pipelines, VideoWatermarkRemove.com aims to provide a scalable solution for creators working with both traditional and AI-generated video content.

About CleanVideoAI

CleanVideoAI is an AI-powered video processing platform designed to help creators remove watermarks, logos, and overlays from video content while preserving visual quality. The platform uses advanced reconstruction algorithms to restore video frames intelligently, enabling creators, marketers, and digital teams to produce clean, professional-grade video assets.

Learn more at: videowatermarkremove.com

Media Contact

Name: Jason Lin

Title: Founder

Company: CleanVideoAI

Website: https://www.videowatermarkremove.com

Email: support@videowatermarkremove.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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