Avocado Green Mattress Partners with Sit 'n Sleep to bring Certified Organic Sleep to Southern California

Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is proud to partner with Sit 'n Sleep , Southern California’s premier mattress retailer, to bring certified organic sleep products to more customers across the region.

Through this partnership, Sit 'n Sleep customers can shop select Avocado Green Mattress products both in store and online. In stores, shoppers can test the Avocado Green Mattress , Extra Firm Mattress , Green Foundation , Green Pillow , Avocado’s most luxurious offering, the Grand Luxe Mattress , and more available at select locations. Customers can also find additional products including the Luxury Organic Mattress , Avocado Eco Kids Mattress , and more online at sitnsleep.com .

“Avocado has been a valued partner for Sit 'n Sleep, bringing in unique products and broadening our offerings to better serve our customers. Their team consistently delivers high-quality support through training, relationship-building, and excellent customer service. We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership in the years ahead,” said Nelson Bercier, President of Sit ‘n Sleep.

This partnership reflects the growing demand for organic and sustainably made sleep products, a category that has seen significant growth as Southern California shoppers are prioritizing health and sustainability in their homes. Avocado Mattresses can be found at all 38 of Sit ‘n Sleep locations and online.

"Sit 'n Sleep has been a top Southern California sleep destination for over 45 years. The partnership between Avocado and Sit 'n Sleep provides more availability to consumers in the growing sustainable segment. Our mutual goal is to provide guests with the best night's sleep through healthy options" said Patrick Wolf, SVP of Sales at Avocado Green Mattress.

This partnership with Sit 'n Sleep brings Avocado's total retail door count to over 600, further cementing the brand's position as the most widely available certified organic mattress in the country.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of certified organic, nontoxic mattresses; luxury bedding; and solid wood furniture. We are radically transparent about our materials and manufacturing, adhere to the most rigorous global standards, and build products that are better for people and the planet.

Avocado meets the highest global full-product standards for organic integrity, product safety, and responsible manufacturing — including GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for nontoxic standards; and GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions. This rare combination of full-product certifications reflects a level of transparency and verification that is uncommon in the mattress industry. Avocado is a Best for the World B Corporation, Climate Label Certified, and a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet.