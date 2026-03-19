Strike48 Launches Pick, Deploy-Anywhere Agentic Network Reconnaissance for Security Teams

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strike48 today open-sourced Strike48 Pick, a lightweight reconnaissance agent that runs security assessments from inside the networks you’re testing. Available now, Pick replaces the patchwork of single-purpose scanning tools that security practitioners juggle on every engagement. Pick gives security teams and Strike48's security agents the ground-level network visibility that remote scanning and log-based detection can't reach.

Remote scanning has a fundamental limitation: it can only see what the network exposes from the outside. Unmanaged devices, rogue access points, undocumented services, and open ports hidden behind firewalls stay invisible until someone is physically on the wire. Security teams have traditionally filled that gap with a grab bag of specialized utilities—one for port scanning, another for WiFi discovery, another for packet capture—each with its own setup and output format.

Pick consolidates that workflow into a single agent. Port scanning, device enumeration, WiFi discovery, ARP analysis, mDNS and UPnP service detection, and packet capture all run locally on the host and report back through a unified interface. Built on a single Rust/Dioxus codebase, Pick compiles to a desktop app, mobile app, terminal UI, web service, or headless agent so it can be deployed on whatever hardware the engagement requires.

“Security teams shouldn’t need a different tool for every type of network reconnaissance,” said Tim Leehealey, VP of Corporate Strategy and Operations at Strike48. “Pick gives you one agent that handles the full recon workflow, runs on anything, and gets you from deployment to actionable data in minutes instead of hours.”

One Codebase, Every Platform

Pick’s Rust/Dioxus architecture means a single codebase produces native binaries for every deployment scenario. Drop it onto a laptop as a desktop app for on-site assessments. Run it headless on a server for persistent monitoring. Load it on a phone for quick WiFi surveys. The same agent, the same capabilities, wherever the engagement takes you.

For teams using Strike48, Pick also connects to the platform’s Prospector Studio, enabling autonomous agents to incorporate live network reconnaissance into their investigations. But Pick works as a standalone tool with no platform dependency required.

Built for Security Practitioners

Strike48 Pick is designed for red team operations, penetration testing, security research, and training environments. It is purpose-built for security teams who need ground-level network visibility on every engagement without carrying a bag of single-purpose tools.

It’s open source under a permissive license, with full documentation. Security practitioners and researchers can inspect the codebase, extend it with new reconnaissance capabilities, and contribute back to the project.

Get started at strike48.com/pick .

About Strike48

Strike48 is the agentic log intelligence platform that combines complete log visibility with AI agents that run investigations, automate detection engineering, and orchestrate response—at machine speed, 24/7. A product brand from Devo Technology, Strike48 is headquartered in Boston, MA and backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures, and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.strike48.com.