Home and Farm Insurance Selects EZLynx to Simplify Policy Renewals and Accelerate Growth

Lewisville, TX, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied Company, today announced that Home and Farm Insurance has selected EZLynx to streamline renewal workflows and free up staff time to focus on winning new business. EZLynx's renewal capabilities use predictive analytics to identify at-risk policies due to premium increases and automatically retrieves remarketed rates for comparison, eliminating hours of effort every week on renewals and enabling Home and Farm Insurance to protect client retention without the administrative burden.

"Before EZLynx, our team was spending significant time manually remarketing renewals and chasing down quotes from different carriers, which pulled focus away from writing new business," said Jeremy Hoefs, agent, Home and Farm Insurance. "By automatically pulling remarketed rates, EZLynx helps us retain customers by showing clients their best options at renewal, so they never have to look elsewhere for a better deal — all while getting time back in our days."

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"Renewals are among the most critical touchpoints in a client relationship, and agencies that engage with timely, targeted outreach can turn them into a meaningful competitive advantage,” said Rob Bourne, SVP and General Manager at EZLynx. “EZLynx enables agents to focus on the clients who need attention most—leveraging remarketed rates and personalized communication—while routine renewals are handled automatically in the background, giving agents more time to focus on growth.”





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About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.