Best HR Software Australia (2026): HiBob Named Best HR Software in Australia

New York, NY, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, has been named the best HR software in Australia by TechGuide, one of the country’s most widely read technology publications. The recognition, part of TechGuide’s 2026 review of leading HR platforms for Australian businesses in 2026, points to Bob’s people-first design, AI-powered analytics, and compliance tools purpose-built for the Australian market.

HiBob provides AI-powered HR software for growing businesses managing distributed teams worldwide.

TechGuide evaluated ten platforms for its 2026 roundup and named HiBob the standout choice for companies that want more than just basic compliance. What set Bob apart, according to the review, is how it brings performance management, onboarding, compensation, and workforce analytics together in one place, with AI-powered insights that help HR leaders spot trends without losing the human element. On the compliance side, Bob handles Fair Work requirements out of the box, covering modern award conditions and enterprise agreements. It also gives teams a testing environment to validate award-based rules and workflows before rolling them out, a feature the review highlighted as especially practical. With integrations across more than 300 applications, including Australian payroll providers, the platform fits neatly into the tools businesses already use.

The full TechGuide review is available at TechGuide.com.au.

This recognition caps a strong run of accolades for HiBob. Earlier in 2026, the company was ranked number 25 on Accadian Ventures’ Future of Work 100, a list spotlighting the private companies reshaping how people work, and was named Zendesk’s 2026 Collaborator Partner of the Year for its AI-driven integration of HR and customer experience. Those followed a 2025 that included a fourth consecutive Forbes Cloud 100 appearance, two HR Tech Awards from Lighthouse Research and Advisory, and more than 1,900 five-star reviews on G2.

“Australia is one of our fastest-growing markets, and the compliance landscape there is genuinely complex,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob. “Modern award conditions, enterprise agreements, and the upcoming shift to per-pay-cycle superannuation payments in July 2026 all demand software that gets the details right. We built Bob to handle that without making life harder for the people using it every day, and having TechGuide recognize that work means a lot to our team.”

The timing of this recognition is notable. Starting 1 July 2026, Australian businesses will be required to pay superannuation with each pay cycle rather than quarterly, a significant regulatory shift that puts new pressure on payroll systems. Bob is built to adapt to changes like these, with real-time calculation and payroll integration that help businesses stay compliant without scrambling to catch up.

Today, more than 5,400 companies across 180 countries rely on Bob for their people operations. HiBob maintains offices in New York, London, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Amsterdam, and Berlin, and recently expanded its platform with the launch of Bob Finance, bringing HR, payroll, and finance together under one roof. With over 70 percent of Australian companies now using some form of HR technology for payroll and workforce management, the demand for platforms that can do more than the basics shows no signs of slowing down.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

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