Naples Comprehensive Health Announces James Yeh to Board of Trustees

Naples, Fla., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) today announced the appointment of James Yeh, former President and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Citadel, to its Board of Trustees.

Yeh brings decades of global financial leadership and advanced analytics expertise to NCH. During his more than 25-year career at Citadel, one of the world’s leading investment firms, Yeh served as President and Co-Chief Investment Officer and was responsible for overseeing several of the firm’s investment businesses. He was also instrumental in building Citadel’s statistical arbitrage business and expanding the firm into new investment strategies.

“James brings an extraordinary combination of intellectual rigor, strategic thinking, and operational leadership,” said Scott Lutgert, Chair of the NCH Board of Trustees. “His experience guiding complex organizations and using data-driven insights to make decisions will be incredibly valuable as NCH continues to advance clinical excellence and innovation in healthcare for our community.”

Yeh joined Citadel in 1993 as one of the firm’s earliest employees after earning his Ph.D. in physics from the University of California, Berkeley. Over the course of his career, he led several of Citadel’s key investment businesses, including Citadel Global Equities and Global Quantitative Strategies, helping drive the firm’s growth and reputation for disciplined, research-based investing.

“Healthcare systems today must combine clinical excellence with strong financial stewardship and disciplined long-term strategy,” said Paul Hiltz, FACHE, President and CEO of NCH. “James’s experience overseeing complex global investment portfolios and advising major institutions on financial strategy will strengthen our board as we continue to invest in innovation.”

Beyond his business career, Yeh has been active in higher education governance and institutional investment oversight. He served as a Charter Trustee of Princeton University and as a Director of the Princeton University Investment Company (PRINCO), which manages the university’s endowment. In these roles, he has helped guide long-term strategy and financial stewardship for one of the nation’s leading academic institutions.

“I am honored to join the Board at NCH and contribute to an organization that is committed to improving the health and well-being of our community,” said Yeh. “NCH has built an impressive reputation for clinical excellence and quality of care, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and impact.”

Yeh earned an A.B. in physics from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in physics from the University of California, Berkeley.





About NCH

Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) is an advanced community healthcare system serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. A locally governed nonprofit, NCH has been recognized among America’s Top 50 hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence. It was also named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by Modern Healthcare. The system includes NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital, with more than 700 beds and more than 750 physicians, along with medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida. NCH is the region’s only Joint Commission-accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center, and its cardiac care program ranks among the top three in the state. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available locally. With the largest provider network, urgent and immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH continues to advance the quality of care close to home. For more information, visit nchmd.org.