Asurity Announces MISMO and CSBS Leaders as Keynote Speakers for The 2026 Forum

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurity Technologies, LLC (“Asurity®”), a leading provider of regulatory compliance technology and advisory services, today announced that Brian Vieaux, President of MISMO®—the real estate finance industry’s standards organization, and Brandon Milhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors ( CSBS ), will serve as keynote speakers at The 2026 Forum by Asurity, taking place April 20–22, 2026, at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. RiskExec, Inc. (“RiskExec®”) will once again serve as the event’s premier sponsor.

The keynote session will explore how shared data standards are becoming foundational to modern mortgage compliance, and how alignment between regulators and the industry can influence governance, examinations, and enforcement. The discussion will focus on the role of standardized compliance data in supporting transparency, consistency, and more effective supervision.

“Data standards are no longer a technical exercise — they are a critical bridge between regulatory intent and operational execution,” said Brian Vieaux, President of MISMO. “When regulators and the industry share a common language, it creates clarity, confidence, and a more efficient compliance environment.”

Brandon Milhorn brings decades of advocacy, policy, legal, and regulatory experience to the conversation, offering insight into how standardized data can strengthen examination processes and risk-based oversight at the state level.

“As regulatory expectations evolve, thoughtful alignment around data and standards is essential to effective supervision,” said Brandon Milhorn, President and CEO of CSBS.

The keynote will be moderated by Andy Sandler, Founder and Chairman of Asurity, and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, from 8:30–9:30 a.m. CST.

“The Forum has always been designed to foster meaningful conversation at the intersection of regulation, risk, and real-world practice,” said David Fontaine, CEO of Asurity. “With leadership from MISMO and CSBS, and the continued support of RiskExec as our premier sponsor, this keynote reflects the collaborative approach the industry needs as compliance continues to evolve. We at Asurity look forward to providing the platform for such important industry dialogue.”

The 2026 Forum convenes leaders across risk, compliance, fair lending, CRA, and financial crimes for two days of discussion-driven programming, expert panels, and peer engagement. RiskExec’s ongoing sponsorship supports in-depth dialogue, hands-on discussion, and a conference experience built for meaningful connection.

Registered attendees are eligible for 17 hours of CRCM and CERP continuing education credits. CLE credit applications have been submitted in several jurisdictions and are pending state approval.

Registration for The 2026 Forum is now open. Learn more and register at The2026Forum.com .

About Asurity

Asurity delivers technology and advisory solutions that empower lenders and financial institutions to confidently manage complex regulatory challenges. Its industry-leading platforms—Propel™, a dynamic mortgage document generation platform, and RegCheck®, a real-time compliance engine—help streamline loan production while maintaining strict regulatory accuracy.

Through its full-service ecosystem—Asurity Advisors, Asurity Services, and Asurity Academy —the company also delivers expert consulting, hands-on support, and professional development to help clients reduce risk and drive measurable business outcomes.

Asurity is trusted by institutions nationwide and is purpose-built to deliver compliance with confidence.

For more information, visit www.asurity.com .

About MISMO

MISMO® is the standards development body for the mortgage industry. MISMO developed a common language for exchanging information for the mortgage finance industry. Today, MISMO standards are accepted and deployed by every type of entity involved in creating mortgages, and they are required by most regulators, housing agencies and the GSEs that participate in the industry. MISMO’s work to solve key industry challenges is made possible through the support of its members, champions, sponsors, and lenders (via the Innovation Investment Fund). To learn more about MISMO and opportunities to participate, visit MISMO.org .

About RiskExec®

RiskExec is the leading cloud-based compliance reporting and analytics platform that helps banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions, and non-traditional lenders more easily comply with demanding regulatory requirements, including HMDA, CRA, and SBL/1071. RiskExec’s powerful software makes it easy for financial institutions to conduct sophisticated, proactive trend analyses, community development efforts, opportunity analyses, competitor analyses, and marketing campaign analyses in-house, without relying on expensive consulting engagements or months of manual data crunching.

RiskExec’s browser-based software automatically incorporates new regulatory, geographic, and peer institution data in real-time to help lenders stay up to date on evolving requirements. Financial institutions rely on RiskExec’s modules to geocode; proactively identify areas of disparate impact, redlining, and/or steering; take corrective action as needed; and assemble HMDA and CRA files and run government edit checks prior to submission.

Media Contact:

Joey Alaimo

Senior Director of Marketing

(754) 315-1880

jalaimo@asurity.com