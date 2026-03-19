GrafTech International, Ltd. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises GrafTech International, Ltd. (“GrafTech" or the "Company") (NYSE:EAF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/graftech-international-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

GrafTech’s stock price plummeted $7.25 per share, or 46.21%, to close at $8.44 per share on February 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This massive valuation collapse was triggered by a February 6, 2026, press release detailing the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The primary driver of the market's negative reaction was the disclosure of an adjusted loss per share of $2.45, a figure that significantly exceeded consensus estimates and signaled deepening fiscal distress.

The valuation collapse was further exacerbated by management's somber assessment of the sector's outlook. GrafTech’s Chief Executive Officer characterized the period as a “challenging environment,” specifically noting that “competitive pricing pressures for graphite electrodes have intensified further of late.” The Company warned that this pricing dynamic is “neither sustainable for the graphite electrode industry nor supportive of the long-term health of the steel industry.” This admission that core product margins are under unsustainable pressure from global competition led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market processed the implications for the Company's long-term profitability.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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