Stellantis N.V. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis" or the "Company") (NYSE:STLA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/stellantis-n-v. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Stellantis’s stock price plummeted $2.26 per share, or 23.69%, to close at $7.28 per share on February 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 6, 2026, announcement regarding a comprehensive "reset of its business" in anticipation of a new strategic plan scheduled for May. Management disclosed that it had conducted a thorough assessment of its operations and the costs necessary to "align the Company with the real-world preferences of its customers," signaling a significant shift in its global manufacturing and product approach.

The valuation collapse was primarily driven by the scale of the financial impact revealed in the report. Stellantis disclosed that this strategic realignment "resulted in charges of approximately €22.2 billion" for the second half of 2025. While these charges were excluded from adjusted operating income, they included "cash payments of approximately €6.5 billion" expected to be disbursed over the next four years. The revelation of these massive capital requirements and the underlying admission that existing strategies were misaligned with market demand led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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