Command Alkon Drives Office Innovation by Streamlining Workflows & Empowering Business Insights for Materials Suppliers

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is reinforcing its commitment to supporting heavy building materials suppliers – including ready mix, asphalt, aggregate and cement producers – by delivering advanced production, dispatch and delivery technology that also drive office automation and analytics capabilities to streamline billing and receivables, reduce administrative complexity, and unlock actionable business insights.

Command Alkon’s Command Cloud enables companies to shift from siloed spreadsheets and manual hand-offs to connected, data-rich processes that empower decision-makers across the organization.

Key Areas of Office Workflow Transformation

Digitized Ticketing & Payables

With Material Supply’s Ticket Accounting module, companies can digitize 100 % of inbound material delivery tickets, automatically match them to invoices, flag duplicates or missing items, and integrate the data into their accounting systems – reducing manual data entry, minimizing billing errors, and providing real-time, accurate cost visibility.



Supply Chain & Material Demand Visibility

Material Supply also provides real-time visibility into inbound deliveries, inventory levels and consumption by material, site, or project. With automation and demand-forecasting tools, companies can avoid stockouts or over-stocking, better coordinate haulage, and optimize costs.



Unified Sales & Quoting-to-Billing Process

The Sales & Quoting module aligns sales, dispatch, delivery, and invoicing workflows. allowing teams to easily convert jobs into quotes, quotes into orders, then carries through information straight to billing – all within a single environment. This centralizes pricing, delivers clear pipeline visibility, and improves margin control.



Streamlined Billing, Invoicing & Payment Management

Modernized Billing and Invoicing modules in Dispatch deliver configurable user interfaces, detailed line-item adjustments, invoice previewing, and smooth export to accounting platforms – accelerating cash flows and improving accuracy.



Secure, Integrated Digital Payments

Command Alkon’s Payments solution enables customers to securely pay invoices online while simplifying the collections process for office teams. By embedding payments directly into billing workflows, organizations can accelerate cash flow, reduce manual payment processing, minimize the need for collections, and improve reconciliation accuracy while delivering a fast, convenient customer experience.

Why This Matters

Operational efficiency: By automating administrative and repetitive tasks, teams can redirect effort to strategic initiatives and customer service rather than chasing tickets and invoices.

Data-driven decision-making: Unified data flows across sales, dispatch, supply, billing and payments enable leaders to monitor throughput, cost, margin, and project performance in one place, and in real time.

Reduced risk and error costs: Manual processes are not only slow, but error prone. Automated validation and reconciliation mitigate over-billing, missing tickets, and late or incorrect payments.

Scalability and growth support: As companies grow, add sites, or diversify materials, the foundation of consistent, cloud-based workflows ensures operations scale – rather than becoming more complex.

Better customer & supplier interactions: With more accurate deliveries, clearer invoice/payout data, and self-service portals, companies strengthen their relationships with both buyers and suppliers.





“Modern materials supplier operations demand end-to-end connectivity – from quote to the field to finance,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “By connecting quote, dispatch, delivery, and finance in one unified platform, we help customers reduce errors, speed up invoicing, and make confident decisions in real time – giving them clarity, speed, and insight in the very core of their business.”

Command Alkon’s integrated office workflow and business insights capabilities are available now. Current customers can explore module upgrades and integrations through their account representative. Prospective customers are invited to visit commandalkon.com to learn more or schedule a demonstration.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com