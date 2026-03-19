BELLAMI Appoints Beauty Industry Veteran Nathalie De Gouveia as President

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The #1 hair extension brand in the world, BELLAMI, announces the appointment of Nathalie De Gouveia as President. BELLAMI has set the standard for premium extensions through transparent sourcing, advanced product development, and the largest global community of extension stylists - selling one pack of extensions every minute, every day. De Gouveia will lead BELLAMI’s global business strategy, guiding the company through its next phase of innovation and expansion.





De Gouveia brings over 25 years of global beauty leadership experience across North America, Latin America, and Europe, with a track record of scaling businesses in both mature and emerging markets. Most recently, she served as President of U.S. operations at Wella Company, where she led strategy, operations and growth initiatives across the company’s professional hair portfolio, advancing an omnichannel approach spanning the professional channel, premium retail, and digital. She was previously President of Wella Company in Brazil, where she developed a multi-faceted business model across professional color and prestige care, driving growth with stylists and consumers while expanding e-commerce and prestige retail. She also led the company’s transition from Coty to the independent Wella Company. Earlier in her career, De Gouveia held senior leadership roles with global beauty and retail brands, including President of The Body Shop Brazil, General Manager roles at L’Oréal in Brazil and Iberia, and leadership positions with Uno de 50 and Groupe ETAM in Spain, Portugal and France.

“Nathalie is an exceptional leader who combines global beauty expertise with a deep understanding of the professional stylist community,” said Robert Schaeffler, CEO, Beauty Industry Group, BELLAMI’s parent company. “As BELLAMI continues to scale in the U.S. and globally, her leadership will play a critical role in strengthening our relationships with stylists and accelerating the next chapter of growth for the brand.”

“BELLAMI has built an incredible brand with a passionate community of stylists and creators around the world,” said De Gouveia. “I’m honored to join the company at such an exciting moment in its growth. I look forward to working alongside the team and our professional partners to continue delivering innovation, education, and exceptional products that empower stylists and their clients.”

In her role as President, De Gouveia will focus on advancing BELLAMI’s leadership in the hair extension category, building on its cult following with consumers, stylists and celebrities alike. She will work closely across product development, sales, marketing and education teams to deepen the company’s connection with stylists worldwide. De Gouveia will be based in the company’s Los Angeles headquarters.

About BELLAMI: BELLAMI is the #1 hair extension brand in the world, known for delivering premium hair extensions that empower women through transformative length and volume. The brand ethically sources 100% Virgin Remy human hair and sustainably produces high-gram, cuticle-intact luxury extensions designed for seamless, natural results. BELLAMI offers the largest assortment of professional and ready-to-wear hair extensions in the industry and continues to innovate to meet the needs of every hair type and lifestyle. Through The BELLAMI Academy, the brand has certified more than 30,000 stylists worldwide, providing best-in-class education, cutting-edge tools, and advanced installation techniques. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, BELLAMI sells one pack of hair extensions every minute, every day, and is the #1 extension brand on social media.

To learn more about BELLAMI, shop extensions or to locate a BELLAMI Beauty Bar, please visit www.bellamihair.com .

​​Media Contact: bellami@mmlpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5788efa-9d62-49de-ad1c-51919a238006