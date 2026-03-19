Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands Footprint in Dallas with Frisco Location

Scottsdale, AZ, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee chain celebrated for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and signature Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in the Dallas area with the opening of a new store in Frisco.

The store, located at 7030 Stonebrook Pkwy. #200, Frisco, TX 75034, will officially open its doors on Friday, March 27. This opening marks Black Rock’s thirteenth Dallas location and reinforces the brand’s steady expansion across the region. Guests can enjoy the following specials during opening week:

Friday, March 27: Free 16-ounce drinks

Saturday, March 28: Buy-one-get-one free drinks

Sunday, March 29: 50% off food items

Monday, March 30: Limited Edition Sticker with purchase (while supplies last)

Tuesday, March 31: Free T-Shirt with purchase (while supplies last)

Wednesday, April 1: $2 off any size drink

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in Frisco and to bring the Black Rock experience to even more neighborhoods across the Dallas Metro Area,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Each new store represents an opportunity to connect with the community and share our passion for great coffee and exceptional service.”

Guests can take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock’s protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites. For an extra kick of protein, guests can add Black Rock’s new Protein Cold Foam, Protein Boosted Milk or Protein Boost to their drinks.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can indulge in spring menu favorites like the Orange Blossom Mocha, Sonoran Latte, and Prickly Pear Fuel energy drink. Whether imbibed hot, iced, or blended, these seasonal drinks are crafted to capture the festive flavors of the season. The brand also recently debuted the Coco Lime Dirty Pop – a bright, indulgent blend of coconut, lime, OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin, and sweet cream.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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