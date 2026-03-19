Flare Launches Foretrace to Help Employees Detect Personal Identity Risks

MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare , the leader in Threat Exposure Management, today announced the general availability of Foretrace , a new business-to-business-to-employee (B2B2E) product that delivers enterprise-grade identity protection directly to employees. Built on the same threat intelligence infrastructure used by security teams to defend their organizations, Foretrace allows individuals to monitor and remediate their personal digital identity exposures.

The rapid spread of infostealer malware and the shift to remote and hybrid work have created a new reality where personal and corporate identities are increasingly interconnected, exposing both to greater risk. In fact, 48% of stealer logs contain corporate account credentials. Foretrace addresses this challenge by extending Flare’s identity intelligence beyond the security operations team and directly to employees, democratizing security within the enterprise. By giving individuals clear, accessible visibility into identity risks and the tools to address them, organizations can reduce their attack surface, strengthen their security culture, and better manage risks arising from employee exposures.

“For years, security teams have been able to monitor corporate credential exposures, but personal identity risks tied to their employees have not been something a security team can act on,” said Nick Ascoli, VP Product of Strategy, Flare. “Foretrace changes that by empowering employees to be part of the solution. When people can see and fix risks tied to their own identities, security becomes personal, and that leads to stronger outcomes than awareness training alone.”

Foretrace is powered by Flare’s identity intelligence infrastructure, which includes approximately 100 million stealer logs, monitoring of more than 57,000 Telegram channels, and roughly 20 billion leaked credentials. Unlike traditional consumer identity protection services that rely primarily on historical breach databases, Foretrace surfaces real-time exposure data drawn from the same sources attackers use to conduct account takeovers and social engineering campaigns.

The product is delivered through a B2B2E model, enabling organizations to offer Foretrace as a security benefit to their workforce via the Flare platform. Employees access their own private identity profile — one that their employer cannot view. This ensures that the service functions as personal protection rather than workplace monitoring, a distinction designed to build trust and encourage adoption.

Foretrace will be available as part of Flare's Identity Exposure Management (IEM) platform on March 26. For more information, visit flare.io .

About Flare

Flare is the leader in Threat Exposure Management, helping global organizations detect high-risk exposures found on the clear and dark web. Combining the industry’s best cybercrime database with a ridiculously intuitive user experience, Flare enables customers to reclaim the information advantage and make cyber crime irrelevant. For more information, visit https://flare.io . To experience the platform firsthand, start a free trial at https://try.flare.io/free-trial/ . Join our Discord community and explore Flare Academy to stay up-to-date on the latest in threat intelligence.

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

flare@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c872b7b7-b4ce-40b9-a4e0-8fc1c7249b73