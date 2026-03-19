Global Interconnection Group - Admission Document Announcement

 | Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited

Please find attached full details in relation to the Creation of Listed Private Markets Investment Platform, Proposed Injection of Disruptive Capital GP £90 million equity placing and £10 million debt financing.

Attachment


Attachments

Proposed Acquisition of Disruptive Capital by DCAC
GlobeNewswire

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