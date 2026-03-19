Global Interconnection Group - Admission Document Announcement

Please find attached full details in relation to the Creation of Listed Private Markets Investment Platform, Proposed Injection of Disruptive Capital GP £90 million equity placing and £10 million debt financing.
Attachment
| Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited
Please find attached full details in relation to the Creation of Listed Private Markets Investment Platform, Proposed Injection of Disruptive Capital GP £90 million equity placing and £10 million debt financing.
Attachment
Global Interconnection Group Limited - Strategic Update - please see attached. Attachment Global Interconnection Group Strategic Update ...Read More
Please see attached circular. Attachment 20260212 GIGL - RNS - AGM Results ...Read More