DesignerCon Expands U.S. Footprint With New Pasadena Event, Returning Home June 20–21, 2026

Pasadena, CA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignerCon will debut a new Southern California event this summer – DesignerCon Pasadena – a two-day art and designer toy convention scheduled for June 20-21, 2026 on Father’s Day weekend.

The event marks a strategic U.S. expansion and a return to Pasadena, where the convention was established. Organizers say the new show will offer a more curated experience than the convention’s flagship November event in Las Vegas

Tickets for DesignerCon Pasadena are on sale now at DesignerConPasadena.com. Single-day admission is $20, and two-day weekend passes are $35. Early-bird pricing through March offers weekend passes for only $30! Single-day tickets will go on sale starting April 1.

DesignerCon Pasadena will feature a lineup of artists, independent designers, toy creators, and pop culture brands. The event is designed to provide attendees with closer access to creators and limited-edition collectibles.

“DesignerCon’s return to Pasadena feels like coming home,” said Ben Goretsky, Founder and CEO of DesignerCon. “This is where our community first came together more than 21 years ago. Bringing the show back in a more intimate format allows us to reconnect with the artists and fans who built this from the beginning, while continuing to grow the brand in new ways.”

Founded in Pasadena in 2005, DesignerCon has grown into an internationally recognized convention focused on designer toys, contemporary art, and pop culture. The Pasadena show signals the company’s evolving year-round and multi-market growth model. The organizers are promoting the new event as a hub for collectors, families, and fans of art and pop culture in Southern California.

Additional programming details and participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks. For ticket information, exhibitor inquiries, or media credentials, visit DesignerConPasadena.com.

ABOUT DESIGNERCON

Since 2005, DesignerCon (DCon) has grown into North America’s premier convention for designer toys, art, collectibles, and pop culture. What began as a small gathering of independent artists and fans has evolved into a globally recognized event that brings together creators, brands, and innovators at the forefront of contemporary design. From exclusive product launches and artist signings to bold collaborations and immersive experiences, DesignerCon is where the creative community comes to connect, collect, and celebrate the future of art and design. Continuing the 2026 season, DesignerCon comes to Las Vegas, November 13–15, at The Expo at World Market Center. For more information, visit designercon.com and follow @designercon on Instagram.

Attachments