Ensemble’s Clients Receive 13 HFMA MAP Awards for 2026 High Performance in Revenue Cycle

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading end-to-end revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, is proud to announce its distinguished provider clients have earned multiple 2026 HFMA MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, recognizing sustained excellence and continued momentum in revenue cycle performance practices defined by operations.

Sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), the MAP Awards are based on defined, performance‑based criteria demonstrating strong results, measurable progress and an ongoing commitment to high-performing revenue cycle practices that help organizations support patient care and the communities they serve

“When our clients earn HFMA MAP Awards, their success signals more than strong revenue cycle performance, it points to a more resilient future for healthcare,” said Shannon White, Ensemble’s Chief Operating Officer. “By combining partnership, data and innovation, we help providers build financial resilience that supports long‑term patient access and care quality. That progress strengthens communities and positions healthcare organizations for long-term growth and sustainability.”

Ensemble’s clients recognized include:

High Performance Physician Practice Management

Catalpa Health



High Performance Individual Hospital

The Christ Hospital Health Network



High Performance Hospital System

Roper St. Francis Healthcare



Bon Secours Mercy Health



Ballad Health



Valley Health System



Covenant Health



One confidential midsized health system



High Performance Integrated Delivery System

Ardent Health Services



HFMA MAP Certificate of Recognition in Revenue Cycle Achievement

Naples Community Hospital



Day Kimball Healthcare



VCU Health System



Beebe Healthcare



"The MAP Awards are about more than metrics — they reflect the sustained work organizations are doing to strengthen how healthcare is delivered and supported,” said Richard Gundling, Chief Mission Impact Officer at HFMA. “When we see measurable progress in revenue cycle performance, it tells us these teams are building stronger financial foundations that ultimately protect patient access and care. That kind of consistency and commitment is what moves the industry forward.”

HFMA’s MAP Awards underscore the strength of Ensemble’s client partnerships and a shared commitment to high‑quality revenue cycle performance that supports better patient experiences. This same focus is reflected in Ensemble’s successful achievement of the HFMA Peer Review designation for Full Revenue Cycle Management Services, an independent, evidence‑based evaluation informed by current clients, prospective users and industry experts.

The HFMA Peer Review assessment measures 11 criteria — including effectiveness, usability, value and support — reinforcing Ensemble’s role in helping providers stay focused on patient care while the operational complexity of the revenue cycle is managed behind the scenes.

Together, these recognitions from HFMA reflect Ensemble’s unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, high‑performance revenue cycle operations for healthcare providers and their patients nationwide.

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About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for more than 30 health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com or contact media@ensemblehp.com.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 140,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.