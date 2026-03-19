Las Catalinas Announces 2026 Real Estate and Hospitality Development Updates

LAS CATALINAS, Costa Rica, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Catalinas, the walkable car-free beach town located on the Guanacaste Coast of Costa Rica, today announces a series of development milestones shaping the community’s continued growth in 2026. Highlighting the town’s evolution as a global model for Well-Living, this report details significant construction progress in the Lantana and Montaña neighborhoods, expansion of the town’s commercial footprint, and new elevated hospitality experiences at Santarena Hotel and Las Catalinas Doorway.





With construction underway and new homes delivered across multiple neighborhoods, Las Catalinas continues to advance its long-term vision as a community-oriented beach town centered on outdoor living, walkability, and human connection. Founded on the principles of New Urbanism, Las Catalinas is a model for how thoughtful community design can foster healthier, more connected, and a more peaceful way of life.

Residential Growth Across Lantana and Montaña

The community’s newest residential enclaves will see significant milestones in 2026, offering homes designed to facilitate movement and a deep access to nature.

Lantana: Lantana is the most exclusive residential collection in Las Catalinas, a legacy-caliber offering defined by elevated design and sweeping ocean views.

Number of Residences Planned: 28

Starting Price: $450,000

Expected Completion Date: December 2026

Percentage Sold: 57%

Key Features: Perched along a stepped hillside street in El Prado, the one- to four-bedroom residences offer expansive terraces, customizable interiors, an infinity-edge oceanview pool, and a private residential funicular—creating a refined living experience that feels both elevated and connected to the surrounding community.

Montaña: Located within El Prado, Montaña represents the community’s entry residential offering, with thoughtfully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom single-level apartments.

Number of Homes Planned: 38

Starting Price: $380,000

Expected Completion Date: December 2027

Percentage Sold: 63%

Key Features: Specifically built for movement, Montaña provides direct access to the town’s 42km trail network. These one- to three-bedroom single-level apartments offer panoramic ocean views and a private funicular connecting residents to the sociability of La Rambla and Beach Town.

New Commercial Partners Strengthen the Town Center

Alongside residential growth, Las Catalinas continues to expand its commercial offerings to foster community and neighborliness within the town’s vibrant core. Recent and upcoming openings include:

Medired Urgent Care ( Opened December 2025 ) – A medical clinic providing on-site general and urgent care services for residents and visitors, with a physician available Monday through Saturday and offerings that include IV therapy, house calls, ambulance coordination, and travel-insurance billing.

) – A medical clinic providing on-site general and urgent care services for residents and visitors, with a physician available Monday through Saturday and offerings that include IV therapy, house calls, ambulance coordination, and travel-insurance billing. Coraline ( Opened January 2026 ) - Coraline specializes in gourmet chocolates and French wines, offering wine and chocolate tasting experiences for guests.

) - Coraline specializes in gourmet chocolates and French wines, offering wine and chocolate tasting experiences for guests. Noilys ( Opened February 2026 ) – Noilys is an interior design and finishing studio offering custom fabrics, curtains, and tailored décor solutions to elevate residential interiors, located on the lower level of Central next to D’Aquí Design.

) – Noilys is an interior design and finishing studio offering custom fabrics, curtains, and tailored décor solutions to elevate residential interiors, located on the lower level of Central next to D’Aquí Design. Pinta Café ( Opened February 2026 ) – Pinta Café is a creative coffee shop where painting and coffee come together. Enjoy a relaxed, hands on experience painting ceramic pieces while savoring great coffee and sweets, perfect for all ages and easy afternoons in town

) – Pinta Café is a creative coffee shop where painting and coffee come together. Enjoy a relaxed, hands on experience painting ceramic pieces while savoring great coffee and sweets, perfect for all ages and easy afternoons in town Ambitec (Opened March 2026) - Recently opened in La Rambla, Ambitec streamlines the home setup process with a dedicated appliance showroom offering personalized guidance, delivery coordination, and installation services.

- Recently opened in La Rambla, Ambitec streamlines the home setup process with a dedicated appliance showroom offering personalized guidance, delivery coordination, and installation services. Estudio Rambar (Opened March 2026) – Recently opened in Central, Estudio Rambar is a contemporary art gallery that showcases original works by Costa Rican artist Ale Rambar and other creatives.

– Recently opened in Central, Estudio Rambar is a contemporary art gallery that showcases original works by Costa Rican artist Ale Rambar and other creatives. BlueHome (Opening Soon) - BlueHome is a family-owned boutique that will open soon in La Rambla, offering a curated selection of home décor and lifestyle pieces designed to bring beauty and functionality to everyday living.

These additions complement the town’s existing mix of restaurants, cafés, and experiential retail, ensuring every destination can be reached on foot to promote walkability and spontaneous interaction. For more information on the shopping and dining experiences at Las Catalinas, see here.

Hospitality Enhancements: New Las Catalinas Doorway Experience Program

The town’s hospitality offerings are evolving in 2026 with a new offering across all Santarena Hotel and Las Catalinas Doorway home bookings, designed to encourage daily motion and deeper exploration of the Guanacaste coastline, and allow guests to enjoy the best of the destination without the need to plan every detail themselves.

In Spring 2026, Las Catalinas Doorway is launching the Las Catalinas Doorway Experience Program, a new offering designed to make exploring Las Catalinas effortless for travelers.

Through a dedicated concierge team and streamlined digital booking platform, guests can seamlessly arrange all activities, dining, and wellness experiences through Las Catalinas Doorway before arrival and throughout their stay, and the on-site team acts as a guiding hand throughout the process, helping visitors navigate the many opportunities in and around town while ensuring a smooth, personalized experience from start to finish.

Through the new Las Catalinas Doorway Experience Program, inclusive offerings range from access to sports and recreation, wellness, outdoor adventure, and cultural exploration. Guests can book tennis and pickleball instruction with professional coaches, join yoga and fitness classes, or explore the surrounding landscape through hikes and mountain biking excursions across the town’s extensive trail network. Cultural experiences at La Estancia, including horseback riding, farm visits, and traditional cooking experiences, connect visitors with the rhythms of the Guanacaste destination.

By handling the logistics and offering expert local guidance, the Las Catalinas Doorway Experience Program allows travelers to arrive with ease and fully immerse themselves in the lifestyle of Las Catalinas—spending their days exploring the coastline, enjoying the town’s walkable plazas and restaurants, and embracing the natural cadence of this car-free coastal community. For more information on Las Catalinas, please visit www.lascatalinascr.com.

About Las Catalinas

Located on the Guanacaste Coast of Costa Rica, Las Catalinas is a vibrant new beach town founded on the principles of New Urbanism, a model for how thoughtful community design can foster healthier, more connected, and a more peaceful way of life. Founded by Charles Brewer in 2006, car-free town is surrounded by tropical dry forest and the Pacific Ocean, offering direct access to beaches, trails, and outdoor adventure. Las Catalinas celebrates a life centered on freedom, beauty, and connection, where residents and visitors move easily by foot or bike through pedestrian-friendly streets and plazas. The architecture of Las Catalinas is intentionally designed to feel timeless, and more like a well-loved European beach town than a modern resort. The town fosters a strong sense of community paired with modern comforts such as ocean-view and beachfront restaurants, boutique shops, wellness studios, and two award-winning hotels: Casa Chameleon and Santarena Hotel. Las Catalinas Doorway offers homes, flats, and hotel accommodations that invite guests to live well together, the perfect encapsulation of Costa Rica’s spirit.

Media Contact

J Public Relations

(619) 255-7069

lascatalinas@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e063952e-72ec-496e-99e8-acc3c7a795aa