Former White House Advisor Releases New Video Warning: “AI Boom Could End in a Sudden Market Collapse”

Washington, D.C., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation warning that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence may be building a dangerous financial bubble inside the tech sector.

The presentation looks at how AI has become the center of one of the biggest spending frenzies in modern tech history. Companies across the industry are pouring huge amounts of money into advanced chips, cloud systems, and specialized facilities needed to run complex AI models.

Rickards’ session walks viewers through how this rapid buildup may be creating deeper financial risk across the market, while raising serious questions about how stable the AI trade really is.

The Huge Spending Behind the AI Boom

Building AI systems takes massive computing power and expensive infrastructure.

To keep up, tech firms are building new data centers, expanding cloud networks, and spending heavily on powerful processors.

Rickards explains that this wave of spending is far larger than what the industry has seen in years.

The presentation shows how billions of dollars are being poured into AI-related infrastructure, creating what he suggests may be an unsustainable boom.

This spending is also putting pressure on energy demand, supply chains, and the global chip market.

Why the AI Market Could Be More Fragile Than It Looks

Another theme in the presentation is how AI development now depends on a tightly connected group of companies.

AI developers rely on chipmakers, cloud providers, and data processing networks to keep systems running.

Rickards explains how these connections may help fuel the boom, but they can also make the whole structure more fragile.

If one part of the chain comes under pressure, the effects may spread much farther across the tech market.

Looking at AI Through the Lens of Past Bubbles

The presentation also compares today’s AI boom to earlier technology manias.

Rickards explains how major new technologies often attract fast-moving capital, extreme optimism, and rising expectations that can run ahead of reality.

By looking at past boom-and-bust cycles, the session frames the current AI buildup as something that may be following a familiar and dangerous pattern.

Why This Warning Matters Now

Rickards argues that AI is drawing so much attention not just because of the technology itself, but because of how much money is now tied to it.

Companies, investors, and even governments are rushing into the same trade, which may be increasing the risk if expectations begin to break down.

The presentation makes the case that the AI story is no longer just about growth — it may also be about excess, overbuilding, and the chance of a much wider market fallout.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Over the course of his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on issues involving financial markets and economic strategy.

He has participated in discussions surrounding major financial events and has written extensively about global monetary policy, market trends, and economic history.

Rickards’ research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher focused on delivering educational analysis on markets, technology, and global economic developments. Paradigm Press has built a strong reputation among readers and currently holds a 4.8-star rating on Google, reflecting nearly two thousand reviews from individuals who follow the firm’s market commentary and financial research.