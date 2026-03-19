Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) to Present at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference March 19th

JOHANNESBURG, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) (IMPUY), based in South Africa, focused on the mining, processing, refining and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs), today announced that Emma Townshend, Executive: Corporate Affairs, will present live at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 19th, 2026.

DATE: March 19th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 20th, 09:30 to 11:00 and March 23rd, 08:00 to 14:00. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Implats H1 FY2026 key highlights

Refined and saleable 6E production of 1.78Moz

Group 6E unit costs of R23 183/oz (stock-adjusted)

Dollar revenue per 6E ounce rose 44% to US$1 917

Rand revenue per 6E ounce increased 40% to R33 261

EBITDA of R18.1bn with headline earnings of R9.3bn or 1 035 cents per share

Basic earnings of R9.3bn or 1 039 cents per share

Free cash flow of R7.0bn and closing adjusted net cash of R12.1bn

Interim dividend of 410 cents per share declared, circa 60% of adjusted free cash flow

About Implats

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is a leading, fully integrated platinum group metals (PGMs) producer. The Group is structured around six mining operations, refining and processing facilities, and a refining business, Impala Refining Services (IRS). Implats operates across three of the world’s most significant PGM-bearing ore bodies: the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe and the Canadian Shield. Its mining portfolio includes Impala Rustenburg, Zimplats, Marula, Impala Canada, Mimosa and Two Rivers.

Implats contributes approximately 20% to annual global primary PGM production and employs more than 66 000 people. Guided by its purpose, the Group’s vision is to be the most valued and responsible metals producer, creating a better future for its stakeholders. Implats is committed to a value-focused strategy built on developing a portfolio of long-life, low-cost, shallow, mechanised or mechanisable mining assets that can deliver sustainable returns for all its stakeholders through the PGM cycle.

The Group aspires to deliver value through operational excellence and disciplined execution, and through its commitment to responsible stewardship and long-term value creation.

Implats maintains a primary listing on the JSE in South Africa, a secondary listing on South Africa’s A2X, and a level one American Depositary Receipt programme in the United States.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats)

Tel: +27 11 731 9000

Mail: investor@implats.co.za

Physical address: 2 Fricker Road, Illovo, 2196, South Africa

Website. www.implats.co.za

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com