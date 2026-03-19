Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Investigates Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI)

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of shares of Gemini Space Station Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI). Investors who purchased Gemini shares are encouraged to contact the firm at barrack.com or at the number noted below to discuss their options.

WHAT’S THIS ABOUT?

Founded by the Winklevoss brothers, Tyler and Cameron, Gemini Space Station (“Gemini” or “the Company”) is a cryptocurrency platform used for buying, selling, and storing various cryptocurrency assets.

Since its initial public offering on September 12, 2025, at $28.00 per share, the price of Gemini’s common stock has declined to less than $6.00 per share as of March 18, 2026, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars of losses to the Company’s public shareholders.

On February 17, 2026, Gemini warned of larger than expected EBITDA losses and announced layoffs and exits from several international markets to reduce costs. Losses are expected to continue through 2029. Compounding the situation, the Company simultaneously announced the immediate departure of several senior executives, including the Chief Operating Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, and the Chief Legal Officer.

No reason has been provided by the Company for this extreme change to corporate management.

WHAT CAN I DO?

If you purchased shares of Gemini’s common stock and would like to discuss your options, please contact Barrack, Rodos & Bacine by calling Linda Border or Mark Stein at 877-386-3304, or via email at investoralert@barrack.com, or visiting the firm’s web site (barrack.com).

WHO WE ARE

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving accounting fraud and insider trading, and has achieved some of the largest recoveries in U.S. history of securities litigation. The firm's largest recoveries on behalf of investors include $6.19 billion for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors.