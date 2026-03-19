Equifax Canada Offering ReadyResponse from Breachlink, a Breach Response Coordination Service to Help Empower and Protect Businesses

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax® Canada, a global data, analytics, and technology company, today announced that it is now offering Equifax customers access to ReadyResponse from Breachlink, a leading provider of data breach preparedness, coordination, and incident management. This comprehensive service helps small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) prepare for, respond to, and recover from cybersecurity incidents, equipping businesses with the roadmap and connections to effectively respond.

ReadyResponse combines essential readiness resources, specialized legal expertise, and discounted rates to a curated network of breach response professionals, helping organizations act swiftly and confidently when a cyber incident occurs.

“At Equifax, continuing to be a leader in cybersecurity is a strategic business priority, which includes ensuring that our customers are as prepared as possible for any potential incidents,” said Bill Johnston, Senior Vice President, Chief Product Officer at Equifax Canada. “ReadyResponse is a comprehensive service that can help businesses prepare for and, if needed, receive critical support from the moment an incident is suspected.”

Addressing a Growing Need for SMB Cyber Preparedness

With cyber incidents on the rise across Canada, many small businesses have already experienced a cybersecurity event. Despite this, many remain underprepared and lack access to specialized support. ReadyResponse helps close this gap by giving SMBs a structured, expert-supported way to manage incidents and help to mitigate the impact of a cyber incident.

“SMBs shouldn’t have to face complex cyber incidents alone,” said Joel Heft, CEO of Breachlink. “By working with Equifax Canada, we’re helping businesses stay ahead of emerging threats while making incident support more accessible.”

How ReadyResponse Can Help

Staying prepared and receiving critical support, especially in the first 48 hours following an incident, can make all the difference. When critical moments demand instant action, ReadyResponse can help:

Safeguard businesses - Support businesses by increasing preparedness with resources and education, including early intervention and access to a curated network of professionals.



- Support businesses by increasing preparedness with resources and education, including early intervention and access to a curated network of professionals. Empower small businesses - Respond swiftly and decisively to preserve customer trust while minimizing financial and operational damage.



- Respond swiftly and decisively to preserve customer trust while minimizing financial and operational damage. Provide access to industry professionals - Provides direct access to industry professionals and experts that help navigate data breach-related incident response and strengthen overall cyber readiness.





To learn more about ReadyResponse for Equifax customers, click here .

About Equifax

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.ca .

About Breachlink

Driven by a mission to democratize breach response, Breachlink connects organizations with world-class expertise and specialized providers to help them navigate cyber incidents with confidence. Through practical tools, education, and expert support, Breachlink enables small and mid-sized businesses to prepare for, respond to, and recover from data breaches. Learn more at getreadyresponse.com.