SANS Institute Returns to RSAC 2026 with Industry-Leading Keynotes, New Cybersecurity Workforce Research, and Hands-On Training

Bethesda, MD, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, returns to RSAC™2026 Conference with one of the event’s most anticipated sessions, “The Five Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques: Crucial Tips for Defenders,” alongside new workforce research and expert-led discussions on the future of the cybersecurity workforce.

Throughout the conference, SANS will deliver practical threat intelligence, unveil the 2026 Cybersecurity Workforce Research Report by SANS | GIAC, and connect security leaders with hands-on training and certification pathways designed to strengthen operational readiness.

“Cybersecurity is not just about understanding threats. It is about being ready to respond when pressure hits,” said James Lyne, CEO of SANS Institute. “Organizations need security teams that can operate confidently under real-world conditions. SANS training and GIAC certifications are built by practitioners for practitioners so defenders are prepared when the stakes are highest.”

Key SANS Highlights at RSAC 2026

Industry Keynote

The Five Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques: Crucial Tips for Defenders

March 24, 2026 | 3:55–4:35 PM

Moscone West, Level 1

This highly anticipated session returns to the RSAC stage to reveal the attack techniques most likely to succeed against modern organizations and provide defenders with practical guidance to detect, stop, and mitigate them.

Leadership Keynote from SANS CEO James Lyne

Mar 26 9:40 AM - 10:30 AM

YBCA Blue Shield of California Theater



SANS CEO James Lyne will also take the RSAC keynote stage to explore the widening gap between cybersecurity narratives and operational reality. His session, The Great Cyber Misconceptions: How Security Stories Mislead Us, will challenge common assumptions about attacker behavior and provide insight for security leaders navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape.

“I’m looking forward to RSAC and sharing what works, what doesn’t, and making some cyber criminals miserable,” Lyne added.

Partnership Perspectives Session

AI, Regulation & the Battle for Talent: The Future of the Cyber Workforce

March 23, 2026 | 8:30–9:20 AM

Moscone South Esplanade 154

This session, featuring SANS CEO James Lyne and SANS Chief AI Officer and Chief of Research Rob T. Lee, explores how artificial intelligence, regulatory pressure, and the global cybersecurity talent shortage are reshaping security teams. The discussion will focus on how organizations can build resilient teams capable of adapting to both technological and workforce disruption.

Launch of the 2026 SANS | GIAC Cybersecurity Workforce Research Report

SANS will debut the 2026 Cybersecurity Workforce Research Report during RSAC, providing data-driven insight into cybersecurity workforce readiness, regulatory changes and compliance, training and certification priorities, and the skills gaps security leaders must address to defend modern environments.

“Security leaders are facing unprecedented pressure to defend against rapidly evolving threats while also building and retaining skilled teams,” Lyne said. “Our workforce research helps organizations identify where capability gaps exist and how training and certification can strengthen the people responsible for defending critical systems.”

Meet the Experts at the SANS Booth

Attendees can connect with SANS instructors and cybersecurity leaders throughout the week at Booth S-3440, where experts will be available to discuss emerging threats, workforce challenges, and practical strategies for building resilient security teams.

During the RSAC Expo Crawl on March 25, SANS will host an AMA with the experts behind the SANS Five Greatest Threats. This interactive session invites attendees to bring their toughest questions and engage directly with practitioners analyzing today’s most significant cyber threats.

Learn more about the full SANS experience at RSAC 2026:

https://go.sans.org/94svhq

The Gold Standard for Cybersecurity Training

For more than three decades, SANS has helped organizations develop security teams capable of defending against today’s most sophisticated attacks. Courses are developed and taught by active cybersecurity practitioners who translate real-world threat activity into immediately applicable training.

The Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) program validates operational readiness through rigorous exams designed to measure applied knowledge and real-world skill.

At Booth S-3440, attendees can explore:

Hands-on cybersecurity training and role-based learning paths

GIAC certification pathways that validate operational readiness

that validate operational readiness Executive cyber exercises for leadership teams

Workforce development strategies that strengthen organizational resilience

“Pressure reveals readiness,” Lyne added. “At SANS, our mission is simple. We prepare cybersecurity professionals to lead, respond, and deliver in the moments that matter.”

Learn More

RSAC attendees can explore SANS sessions, meet instructors, and learn more about training and certification opportunities by visiting Booth S-3440.