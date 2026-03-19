Scleroderma Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2035; Rising Focus on Targeted Therapies and Advancements in Autoimmune Disease Research Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Growing Burden of Autoimmune Disorders, Expanding Biologic Pipeline, and Increasing Orphan Drug Support Accelerate Market Expansion.

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Austin, United States, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Scleroderma Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. Global scleroderma therapeutics market growth is fueled by a rising global prevalence of autoimmune diseases, significant advancements in understanding disease pathogenesis, and a robust pipeline of targeted biologic and disease-modifying therapies, and the increasing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies.

Market Size and Forecast:

  • Market Size in 2025: USD 2.68 Billion
  • Market Size by 2035: USD 4.49 Billion
  • CAGR: 5.28% from 2026 to 2035
  • Base Year: 2025
  • Forecast Period: 2026–2035
  • Historical Data: 2022–2024

Scleroderma Therapeutics Market

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The U.S. Scleroderma Therapeutics Market is estimated at USD 1.15 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% from 2026-2035. The U.S. holds the maximum market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of world-leading research institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Growing Understanding of Disease Pathology and Target Identification to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the worldwide scleroderma therapeutics market's expansion is a significant change in our knowledge of the disease's intricate pathogenesis. After decades of study, we now have a tripartite model that includes extensive fibrosis, immunological dysregulation, and vasculopathy in addition to simple autoimmunity. Many particular biochemical targets for therapeutic intervention have been unlocked by this improved understanding. A pipeline of prospective targeted therapeutics has resulted from the identification of critical cytokines, growth factors, and intracellular signaling pathways that cause fibroblast activation and collagen overproduction. Researchers and doctors are generating medicines that may be able to stop or reverse the progression of disease with better efficacy and safety profiles by switching from broad-spectrum immunosuppressants to more targeted, mechanism-based medications. This is offering enormous market growth opportunities.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
  • Roche
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
  • ChemomAb Ltd.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
  • Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Viela Bio, Inc.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Indication

The systemic scleroderma segment held the largest revenue share of around 78.55% in 2025, driven by the severe and multi-organ nature of the disease globally. From 2026 to 2035, the systemic scleroderma segment is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR of 5.45%, supported by a robust pipeline of biologics and small molecules targeting specific pathways.

By Drug Class

In 2025, the immunosuppressors segment contributed more than 32.45% revenue share, owing to their historical role as the cornerstone of scleroderma therapy. The endothelin receptor antagonists segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of around 6.10% between 2026 and 2035 due to the critical role these therapies play in managing SSc-PAH, a leading cause of death in scleroderma patients.

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Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

  • Immunosuppressors
  • Calcium Channel Blockers
  • Endothelin Receptor Antagonists
  • Prostacyclin Analogues
  • Phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors - PHA
  • Analgesics
  • Others

By Indication

  • Systemic Scleroderma
    • Morphea
    • Linear
  • Localized Scleroderma
    • Diffuse Systemic Sclerosis
    • Limited Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Syndrome

Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 5.98%, the Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing regional market because of rising healthcare spending in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as better healthcare infrastructure and more awareness of uncommon autoimmune disorders. A favorable environment for market expansion is being created by the sizable and varied patient population as well as government programs to promote research and treatment access for rare diseases.

Due to its sophisticated healthcare system, high diagnosis rate, and substantial healthcare spending, North America's scleroderma therapies market had the largest revenue share of 44.85% in 2025. A favorable regulatory and reimbursement framework, the existence of top pharmaceutical corporations and research institutions, and robust backing from patient advocacy groups that finance research and raise awareness are the main facilitators.

Recent Developments:

  • In May 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim announced positive long-term extension data for its antifibrotic therapy in SSc-ILD, demonstrating sustained slowing of lung function decline over a four-year period, reinforcing its role as a standard of care.
  • In September 2024, Janssen initiated a Phase IIb trial for a novel monoclonal antibody targeting a key mediator of fibrosis in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, aiming to build on preclinical evidence of disease modification.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

  • EPIDEMIOLOGY & DISEASE BURDEN ANALYSIS – helps you understand global prevalence, incidence by age and gender, disease severity distribution, and patient population forecasts.
  • TREATMENT LANDSCAPE & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze current treatment guidelines, drug utilization patterns, and adoption of biologics, targeted, and combination therapies.
  • CLINICAL PIPELINE & INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you track ongoing clinical trials, pipeline drugs by phase, mechanism of action trends, and emerging novel therapies.
  • REGULATORY & MARKET ACCESS LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate drug approvals, orphan designations, reimbursement policies, and barriers impacting commercialization.
  • INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify R&D funding trends, partnerships, M&A activities, and emerging biotech innovation hubs in rare disease therapeutics.

Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report AttributesDetails
Market Size in 2025USD 2.68 Billion
Market Size by 2035USD 4.49 Billion
CAGRCAGR of 5.28% From 2026 to 2035
Base Year2025
Forecast Period2026-2035
Historical Data2022-2024
Regional Analysis/CoverageNorth America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Drug Class

6. Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Indication

7. Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Analyst Recommendations

10. Assumptions

11. Disclaimer

12. Appendix

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About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                Scleroderma Therapeutics
                            
                            
                                Scleroderma Treatment Market
                            
                            
                                Scleroderma Medications
                            
                            
                                Scleroderma
                            
                            
                                Systemic Sclerosis Treatment
                            

                



        


    

        
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