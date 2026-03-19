Scleroderma Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2035; Rising Focus on Targeted Therapies and Advancements in Autoimmune Disease Research Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Scleroderma Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. Global scleroderma therapeutics market growth is fueled by a rising global prevalence of autoimmune diseases, significant advancements in understanding disease pathogenesis, and a robust pipeline of targeted biologic and disease-modifying therapies, and the increasing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 2.68 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 4.49 Billion

CAGR: 5.28% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Scleroderma Therapeutics Market is estimated at USD 1.15 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% from 2026-2035. The U.S. holds the maximum market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of world-leading research institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Growing Understanding of Disease Pathology and Target Identification to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the worldwide scleroderma therapeutics market's expansion is a significant change in our knowledge of the disease's intricate pathogenesis. After decades of study, we now have a tripartite model that includes extensive fibrosis, immunological dysregulation, and vasculopathy in addition to simple autoimmunity. Many particular biochemical targets for therapeutic intervention have been unlocked by this improved understanding. A pipeline of prospective targeted therapeutics has resulted from the identification of critical cytokines, growth factors, and intracellular signaling pathways that cause fibroblast activation and collagen overproduction. Researchers and doctors are generating medicines that may be able to stop or reverse the progression of disease with better efficacy and safety profiles by switching from broad-spectrum immunosuppressants to more targeted, mechanism-based medications. This is offering enormous market growth opportunities.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Roche

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

ChemomAb Ltd.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viela Bio, Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Indication

The systemic scleroderma segment held the largest revenue share of around 78.55% in 2025, driven by the severe and multi-organ nature of the disease globally. From 2026 to 2035, the systemic scleroderma segment is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR of 5.45%, supported by a robust pipeline of biologics and small molecules targeting specific pathways.

By Drug Class

In 2025, the immunosuppressors segment contributed more than 32.45% revenue share, owing to their historical role as the cornerstone of scleroderma therapy. The endothelin receptor antagonists segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of around 6.10% between 2026 and 2035 due to the critical role these therapies play in managing SSc-PAH, a leading cause of death in scleroderma patients.

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Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Immunosuppressors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists

Prostacyclin Analogues

Phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors - PHA

Analgesics

Others

By Indication

Systemic Scleroderma Morphea Linear

Localized Scleroderma Diffuse Systemic Sclerosis Limited Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Syndrome



Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 5.98%, the Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing regional market because of rising healthcare spending in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as better healthcare infrastructure and more awareness of uncommon autoimmune disorders. A favorable environment for market expansion is being created by the sizable and varied patient population as well as government programs to promote research and treatment access for rare diseases.

Due to its sophisticated healthcare system, high diagnosis rate, and substantial healthcare spending, North America's scleroderma therapies market had the largest revenue share of 44.85% in 2025. A favorable regulatory and reimbursement framework, the existence of top pharmaceutical corporations and research institutions, and robust backing from patient advocacy groups that finance research and raise awareness are the main facilitators.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Boehringer Ingelheim announced positive long-term extension data for its antifibrotic therapy in SSc-ILD, demonstrating sustained slowing of lung function decline over a four-year period, reinforcing its role as a standard of care.

, Boehringer Ingelheim announced positive long-term extension data for its antifibrotic therapy in SSc-ILD, demonstrating sustained slowing of lung function decline over a four-year period, reinforcing its role as a standard of care. In September 2024, Janssen initiated a Phase IIb trial for a novel monoclonal antibody targeting a key mediator of fibrosis in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, aiming to build on preclinical evidence of disease modification.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EPIDEMIOLOGY & DISEASE BURDEN ANALYSIS – helps you understand global prevalence, incidence by age and gender, disease severity distribution, and patient population forecasts.

– helps you understand global prevalence, incidence by age and gender, disease severity distribution, and patient population forecasts. TREATMENT LANDSCAPE & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze current treatment guidelines, drug utilization patterns, and adoption of biologics, targeted, and combination therapies.

– helps you analyze current treatment guidelines, drug utilization patterns, and adoption of biologics, targeted, and combination therapies. CLINICAL PIPELINE & INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you track ongoing clinical trials, pipeline drugs by phase, mechanism of action trends, and emerging novel therapies.

– helps you track ongoing clinical trials, pipeline drugs by phase, mechanism of action trends, and emerging novel therapies. REGULATORY & MARKET ACCESS LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate drug approvals, orphan designations, reimbursement policies, and barriers impacting commercialization.

– helps you evaluate drug approvals, orphan designations, reimbursement policies, and barriers impacting commercialization. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify R&D funding trends, partnerships, M&A activities, and emerging biotech innovation hubs in rare disease therapeutics.

Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.68 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.28% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Drug Class

6. Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Indication

7. Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Analyst Recommendations

10. Assumptions

11. Disclaimer

12. Appendix

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