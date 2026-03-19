Blue Heron Launches Vital Longevity™, Deepening Its Commitment to Wellness and Longevity and Setting New Standard for Luxury Living

New Home Offerings Pair Performance-driven, Architecturally Significant Design with Longevity-Science and Personalized Testing

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Heron, the design-led development firm redefining luxury residential architecture, today announced Vital Longevity™, a new suite of wellness and longevity offerings created to bring a science-based, personalized approach to how homes are designed, built, and lived in.

Wellness is rapidly shifting from a luxury add-on to a defining expectation of modern living. The Global Wellness Institute reports that wellness real estate reached $584 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2029, underscoring a global demand for environments that actively support health and well-being.

“Vital Longevity is built on the idea that your home should do more than impress; it should actively support how well you live,” said Tyler Jones, CEO and founder of Blue Heron. “Through an integrated design approach, we’re creating a fully cohesive experience that enhances the homeowner’s wellbeing - including such aspects as sleep, recovery, focus, and calmness.”

The deepened commitment to wellness and longevity is a natural evolution of Blue Heron’s design philosophy. With the company built upon the pursuit of amplified living and the mission of continually imagining, innovating, and creating new experiences for customers, Vital Longevity’s offerings are a breakthrough in the market. Today, a Blue Heron customer’s personal physiology can serve as the blueprint for their home.

Vital Longevity™ is available through three pathways designed to match a client’s priorities, project scope, and desired level of personalization:

Vitality Core™: featuring advanced infrastructure such as air, water, circadian, EMF, and acoustics

Sleep Sanctum™: featuring advanced sleep architecture, acoustics, thermal, blue-light control, and bedding innovation

Recovery Suite™: featuring offerings such as sauna, cold plunge, red light, breathwork, and mobility

Radiance™: featuring biophilic vistas, natural light mapping, and neuro aesthetics

Metabolic Studio™: featuring strength zones and adaptive fitness





Along with offering private consultations, Blue Heron is also partnering with a select group of individuals to help create environments tailored to their customers’ unique physical profiles and curated health assessments.

“A home should be an intentional investment in how well someone lives each day,” said Jones. “We’re reimagining it as a deeply personal longevity sanctuary where wellness feels immersive and intuitive, and every space is thoughtfully designed with purpose.”

To learn more about Blue Heron’s Vital Longevity™ suite of offerings and focused features of its homes, visit blueheron.com .

Photo Cut Line: Blue Heron Wellness and Longevity Press Images

About Blue Heron

Founded in 2004 by CEO and Founder Tyler Jones, Blue Heron is a vertically integrated design and development firm specializing in luxury residential real estate. With over 480 homes and 17 private communities, the company unites architecture, interior design, construction, wellness, and outdoor experience design to deliver a seamless, high-quality client experience. Focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and long-term value, Blue Heron is redefining modern living in high-growth markets.

