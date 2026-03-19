TechGaged Publishes Analysis on U.S. Markets as the SEC Opens Door for Tokenized Stocks on Nasdaq

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an analysis published by TechGaged, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Nasdaq’s proposal to introduce tokenized securities trading, marking a significant development in the integration of blockchain technology within traditional financial markets.

Tokenized Securities Enter Regulated Market Infrastructure

Under the approved framework, select equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be eligible for trading and settlement in tokenized form through a controlled pilot program operated in coordination with the Depository Trust Company (DTC).

The initiative represents one of the first regulated implementations of tokenization within a major U.S. exchange environment.

The SEC emphasized that tokenized securities must remain fully equivalent to their traditional counterparts. Tokenized shares will carry identical rights, including ownership, voting, and dividends, while trading on the same order books alongside standard securities without distinction in execution or pricing.

Importantly, the introduction of tokenization does not alter Nasdaq’s core market structure. Existing processes, including order routing, trading sessions, and settlement cycles, will remain unchanged. Transactions will continue to follow the standard T+1 settlement framework, highlighting that the current phase focuses on infrastructure compatibility rather than immediate settlement innovation.

Pilot Program Signals Broader Market Transition

The pilot program will initially include a limited set of large-cap equities and widely traded ETFs, with participation restricted to eligible market participants under regulatory oversight.

“This development signals a meaningful step toward bridging traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain-based systems,” said Rokas Baltrusaitis, Senior Market Analyst at TechGaged.com. “While the initial rollout is deliberately controlled, it establishes a regulatory and operational foundation that could accelerate broader adoption of tokenized assets across global markets.”

The SEC noted that the proposal is designed to enhance market efficiency while maintaining investor protections, concluding that existing regulatory frameworks are sufficient to address potential risks associated with tokenized securities.

The approval reflects a broader shift in regulatory posture, as U.S. authorities move to integrate digital asset technologies into existing financial frameworks, reinforced by recent guidance confirming that tokenized securities are treated on par with traditional assets—reducing uncertainty and accelerating institutional readiness.

Read the full story: https://techgaged.com/sec-opens-door-for-tokenized-stocks-on-nasdaq-a-major-shift-for-wall-street/