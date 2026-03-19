UPDATE -- ECGI Building in Crypto's Top-Performing Sector as Tokenized Real-World Assets Surge Past $26 Billion

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is advancing its mortgage tokenization pilot through RezyFi and its wholly owned subsidiary ResMac as the broader tokenized real-world asset market reaches new milestones. According to data from RWA.xyz reported by PYMNTS , tokenized real-world assets have surpassed $26.4 billion in on-chain value, up from approximately $6.6 billion one year ago, a nearly fourfold increase. CoinGecko's 2025 year-end study ranked real-world asset tokenization as the most profitable crypto narrative of the year, with average returns of 185.8% across its largest tokens, outperforming every other major sector including AI, memecoins, DeFi, and Layer 1 blockchains.

ECGI believes the acceleration reflects a broader structural shift driven by regulatory clarity and institutional adoption. In March 2026 alone, four federal regulators signaled support for tokenized securities infrastructure. The Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC jointly confirmed that tokenized securities receive the same capital treatment as their non-tokenized counterparts. The SEC's Investor Advisory Committee voted to recommend a tokenized securities framework . And the SEC issued a separate interpretation clarifying how federal securities laws apply to digital assets. ECGI's mortgage tokenization pilot through RezyFi and ResMac was already underway before these developments, with operating parties and infrastructure partners in place.

Ark Invest, in its " Big Ideas 2026 " report, projected the tokenized asset market could surpass $11 trillion by 2030. Mortgage finance, a $2.2 trillion annual origination market according to the Mortgage Bankers Association , represents one of the largest asset classes not yet meaningfully represented on-chain. ECGI's $10 million mortgage tokenization pilot is designed to test whether mortgage pool interests can be represented, tracked, and transferred more efficiently through tokenized infrastructure.

Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings, said, "The data is catching up to what we've been building toward. When the top-performing sector in digital assets is real-world asset tokenization, and regulators are actively clearing the path for tokenized securities, we believe companies with operating pilots and real financial assets are positioned differently than those still at the concept stage. Our pilot is underway, our partners are in place, and we're focused on execution."

ECGI plans to continue advancing the RezyFi mortgage tokenization pilot and evaluate next steps toward broader commercialization, subject to pilot results, legal requirements, and market conditions. The RezyFi acquisition remains subject to a binding letter of intent and a pending definitive agreement.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. Its portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence and fintech.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

jamie@ecgiholdings.com

SOURCE: ECGI HOLDINGS, INC.

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