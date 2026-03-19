Regarding the decisions of the competition authorities to grant permissions for the merger

AB “Novaturas” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that its shareholder, Mr Neset Kockar, who currently holds 23.2% of the shares in the Company, has been granted permissions for a merger by the competition authorities in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The Company notes that according to its knowledge these permissions relate to the fact that Mr Kockar has been considering the possibility to increase in his shareholding. More detailed information was disclosed by the Company in the notifications of 7 October 2025 and 21 November 2025.

Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė

CFO

+370 630 37367



