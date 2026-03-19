Walker Sands Appoints SVP to Advance Data & Analytics Leadership

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker Sands , an integrated B2B growth services agency, announced today the appointment of Andrew Richardson as Senior Vice President of Data & Analytics. Richardson will lead the evolution of the agency’s data, analytics and measurement capabilities, further strengthening Walker Sands’ Outcome-based Marketing approach and its ability to connect marketing activity to real business outcomes.

Richardson will be responsible for embedding data and analytics more deeply across strategy, execution and measurement -- bringing clarity to client decision making and reducing noise for more strategic marketing investment. In this role, he will advance measurement, attribution and forecasting; support audience insights and strategy development; and guide investments in data integration, governance and AI-driven tools.

“I was immediately drawn to Walker Sands’ remarkable business momentum paired with its high standard for client service delivery,” said Richardson. “It’s rare to find a B2B agency that approaches its work more as an art form than as a checklist of actions to complete. As someone passionate about cutting through the fluff to find real success drivers for clients, I look forward to innovating and enhancing our team's use of data to pave the next frontiers of B2B marketing.”

Richardson joins Walker Sands with more than 20 years of experience in data and analytics, including senior leadership roles at digital marketing agencies New Engen and Tinuiti. During his tenure in Tinuiti, Richardson built and led the Analytics and Marketing Science teams through the company’s successful exit to New Mountain Capital in 2020.

“Deep, sophisticated data and analytics are critical to delivering real business impact for our clients,” said Dave Parro, co-CEO of Walker Sands. “Andrew brings a powerful combination of technical depth, leadership experience and practical perspective. His expertise will help us continue connecting marketing activity across channels and funnel stages to the outcomes our clients care most about.”

Richardson’s appointment advances Walker Sands’ vision of becoming the preeminent data- and analytics-driven B2B growth agency and reinforces its commitment to Outcome-based Marketing — an approach that starts with business objectives and aligns strategy, channels and measurement accordingly.

To learn more about Walker Sands’ outcomes-based approach, visit www.walkersands.com.

About Walker Sands

Walker Sands is an integrated B2B growth services agency with expertise in strategy, data, content, creative, strategic communications and digital marketing. The agency’s Outcome-based Marketing approach helps B2B brands grow, build reputation, generate demand, drive engagement and strengthen market position. A 10-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B agencies in the world, proudly serving 100+ clients from offices in Chicago, Seattle and Boston. Learn more at walkersands.com .

Contact Information:

Rachel Cullitan

rachel.cullitan@walkersands.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea460421-cf18-4781-8870-5bf7415f9b50