Clarity Family Offices Joins Callan Family Office

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments across the United States, today announced that the team from Clarity Family Offices, a family wealth consulting firm known for its sophisticated, bespoke advisory services for affluent families and single family offices, has joined the firm.

The move strengthens Callan Family Office’s position as one of the country’s premier independent family office platforms and expands its capabilities in multi-generational wealth consulting, governance, and complex family-enterprise planning.

“Helping families navigate the complexities of significant wealth goes far beyond simply the management of assets,” said Jack Ginter, Chief Executive Officer of Callan Family Office. “Clarity’s deeply experienced team is well respected for partnering with entrepreneurial and high-net-worth families to provide sophisticated single family office services, which will significantly expand and deepen our own service offerings.”

Clarity’s team averages more than 20 years of experience working with single family offices, entrepreneurs, and ultra-high-net-worth families. Based in Ada, Michigan, Clarity focuses on income, estate and gift tax planning, single family office formation and administration, and multi-generational family wealth governance structuring. Through this acquisition, Callan Family Office will now expand its offerings in multi-generational wealth diagnostics and governance design, integrated after-tax wealth analysis and planning, advanced tax, estate, and asset-protection strategies, and comprehensive family office administration and consulting.

“We founded Clarity to be the place where families and family offices could receive clear, detailed, and fully integrated advice and servicing, tailored to their unique goals,” said John Grzybek, Director of Family Wealth Strategy at Clarity Family Offices. “Joining Callan Family Office allows us to bring that vision to a broader audience through Callan Family Office’s scale, resources, and deep investment and planning expertise.”

The new capabilities from Clarity Family Offices build on Callan Family Office’s existing strengths in investment oversight. Earlier this year, Callan Family Office surpassed $10 billion in assets under management in just under four years as an independent firm. All of that growth has been and continues to be organic. No client investment assets were acquired through Clarity Family Offices.

About Callan Family Office

Independently owned and operated, Callan Family Office was founded by experienced wealth professionals to provide investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning to ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments. The firm's principals have spent their careers serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutions.

Callan Family Office has agreements with Callan LLC to use the Callan ® tradename in providing investment advisory services to the ultra-high-net-worth market segment and to access Callan's institutional quality research, education, and investment guidance experience. Callan Family Office and Callan LLC are independent, unaffiliated investment advisory firms separately registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.1 Callan Family Office is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

1 Callan Family Office (CFO) is the exclusive trademark licensee of Callan LLC. Callan LLC provides products and services to CFO. Clients of CFO are not clients of Callan LLC, and the parties are not affiliated. CALLAN, CFO and the other Callan trademarks and service marks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Callan LLC and may not be used without its permission. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES AND PRODUCTS PROVIDED TO CLIENTS OF CFO ARE PROVIDED SOLELY BY CFO AND NOT BY OR ON BEHALF OF CALLAN LLC. REPRESENTATIVES OF CFO ARE EMPLOYEES AND AGENTS OF CFO AND NOT EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS OF CALLAN LLC.