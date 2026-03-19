Legends Limousine Worldwide Expands Chauffeur Transportation Services Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches in New York–New Jersey

New York, NY, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY – With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expected to bring millions of international visitors to North America, transportation providers in the New York metropolitan region are preparing for one of the largest travel surges in the area’s history.



Several tournament matches will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey—just minutes from Manhattan—making the New York–New Jersey region one of the primary gateways for fans, teams, sponsors, and international media traveling to the event.



In anticipation of the influx, Legends Limousine Worldwide, a New York–based luxury chauffeur transportation provider, announced expanded services designed to accommodate World Cup travelers arriving through John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and Teterboro Airport.

A Legends chauffeur provides the first-class, reliable service the company is famous for.

“The World Cup will place extraordinary pressure on local transportation infrastructure,” said Amanda, Director of Sales for Legends Limousine Worldwide. “Visitors coming from around the world will need reliable transportation between airports, hotels, fan events, and the stadium. Our goal is to ensure travelers can move around the region safely, comfortably, and on schedule during what is set to be the biggest sporting event ever recorded.”

The company’s fleet—including luxury sedans, black SUVs, Sprinter vans, stretch limousines, and executive buses—will support airport pickups, hotel transfers, and group transportation for fans attending matches at MetLife Stadium.



Game days are expected to create heavy traffic across Manhattan, the Lincoln Tunnel corridor, and northern New Jersey, making advance transportation planning critical for visitors unfamiliar with the region’s transportation system.



Legends Limousine also plans to support corporate hospitality programs, media transportation, and VIP travel surrounding the tournament, as global sponsors and organizations host events throughout New York City.



With international tourism projected to reach record levels during the competition, travelers planning to attend matches in the New York area are encouraged to arrange airport transfers and stadium transportation well in advance.



Additional information and reservations are available at legendslimousine.com.

Legends Limousine Worldwide is known for meticulously clean, luxury SUVs.

About Legends Limousine Worldwide

Legends Limousine Worldwide provides premium, family-safe chauffeured transportation across NYC and around the world, offering 24/7 service, certified car seats, as well as luxury travel solutions.

Press Inquiries

Amanda, Director of Sales

info [at] legendslimousine.com

https://legendslimousine.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2c_jbjjH6bo