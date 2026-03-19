Live XYZ Unveils Report Showing Midtown South Corridor 42BELOW Retail Occupancy Growing 65% Faster Than Manhattan Overall

New York, NY, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live XYZ, a leading mapping and analytics firm that tracks more than 160,000 storefronts and retail spaces across New York City, unveiled a new report showing that the Midtown South corridor known as 42BELOW is experiencing a significant retail leasing surge, with retail occupancy growing 65% faster than Manhattan overall. According to Live XYZ’s proprietary data, the storefront vacancy rate in the district, which spans roughly from West 42nd Street to West 30th Street and from Sixth to Eighth Avenues, has declined 19% over the past two years, outperforming Manhattan overall by 41%.

The strongest momentum in 42BELOW is in restaurants. Over the past two years, for example, the corridor has experienced significant restaurant growth with 71 new openings against only 37 closings – a 17% net growth rate. Looking more broadly at the entire Food & Beverage category – which includes coffee/tea shops, dessert eateries, and juice/smoothie bars, "42BELOW’s food scene is growing more than twice as fast as Manhattan overall, up 16.1% over the past two years, vs. 6.7% for Manhattan – a noteworthy growth rate in its own right,” says Chris Bradicich, Director of Partnerships & Growth at Live XYZ.

The character and vibrancy of 42BELOW is even more striking when looking at the overall storefront distribution. Bradicich continues, “42BELOW has approximately 1,000 ground-floor storefronts, and over the past 2 years there has been a significant growth in key residential-friendly categories including body, fitness, and consumer services - all growing faster in 42BELOW than in Manhattan overall.”

Bradicich notes that this area was among the hardest hit during the pandemic with over 450 storefronts closing, and that it is now renewed such that more than 1 in 2 establishments is new since Q1 2020. Pre-COVID, this corridor had a 6% lower retail vacancy rate than Manhattan overall, and the accelerated recovery of 42BELOW is well underway.

A few recent noteworthy openings include Fauchon which returned to Manhattan after a nearly two-decade absence, with a 55,000-square-foot flagship at 2 Bryant Park, Sushi 35 West, a discreet omakase spot founded by former Masa chef Jacky Ye, which has become a hidden favorite near Seventh Avenue, and Olio E Più's second NYC outpost in Bryant Park.

Opening later this year, the area can look forward to Shaver Food Hall, a 35,000-square-foot dining destination in the former Lord & Taylor building, featuring curated stalls, restaurants, bars, and entertainment; the 25,000+ square foot Jean-Georges restaurant coming to Bryant Park; Sora, from Round One Entertainment, will bring eight upscale Japanese and Chinese dining concepts to nearly 20,000 square feet at West 37th Street and Broadway; and Kaza, a new Japanese concept by Thai Villa Group is opening on West 39th Street.

After restaurants and food, the next biggest growth category in 42BELOW is in Fitness and Personal Care, including gyms, hair & nail salons, and other beauty and relaxation establishments, supporting the residential growth of the area. The sector has gone from 25 to 33 storefronts over the last two years, representing a 32% growth in the neighborhood, compared to a 5% growth in Manhattan overall. High profile examples abound; take for instance the fitness operator Life Time, which has signed a 52,000-square-foot, four-level lease at 10 Bryant Park and will open its “athletic urban country club” in early 2027.

There are also 9 new groceries and convenience stores that have opened in 42BELOW over the last 2 years, and Aldi - the third largest grocer in the nation by store count - is opening a 25,000-square-foot supermarket (their second in NYC) later this year on West 43rd Street, signaling growing daily-needs retail.

This stretch of Midtown - encompassing the Garment District, Koreatown, Herald Square, Penn District, and Bryant Park - has historically been defined by office workers and tourism. That identity is rapidly evolving as former office buildings are repositioned into housing, bringing a full-time residential population to one of the most transit-rich areas in the city.

“As new residential developments come online and office conversions advance through the pipeline, retailers are taking space, renewing leases, and re-entering this area of Midtown with concepts designed to serve residents, workers, and visitors throughout the day and evening,” says Robin Abrams, Vice Chairman at Compass.

Harry Chen, Director of Economic Development at the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, says: “The strength of this corridor is its scale and diversity. Few areas in the country combine this level of transit access, foot traffic, employment density, and emerging residential growth within a single geography.”

With unmatched transit access, proximity to Bryant Park and Times Square, and the regulatory momentum created by the 2025 Midtown South Rezoning, a major rezoning initiative bringing thousands of new homes and mixed uses to Manhattan, 42BELOW is emerging as one of Manhattan’s most durable mixed-use corridors. For retailers, restaurateurs, and investors, the district offers rare scale and a widening residential base - positioning Midtown South for sustained commercial evolution in the years ahead.

42BELOW vs. Manhattan Storefront Vacancy Rate

Storefront Category Growth, 2023-2025

About 42BELOW

42BELOW is Midtown’s newest 24/7 Eat, Live, Play district — a fast-growing hub where new housing, chef-driven dining, and iconic New York energy converge. Stretching from Eighth Avenue to Broadway/6th Avenue and from 42nd Street into the low-30s, the corridor blends historic character with a surge of restaurant openings, nightlife, and round-the-clock foot traffic.

Once a 9-to-5 office zone, the area has transformed into one of Manhattan’s most vibrant residential and culinary destinations, anchored by Bryant Park, enriched by Koreatown’s unmatched dining density, and energized by the Garment District’s creative community and Times Square buzz. Today, it stands as a model for post-pandemic urban revival — and a must-experience neighborhood for residents and visitors alike.

From any point along the corridor, it’s a short 10-15 minutes in any direction to access the prime Midtown business core - walking distance to Grand Central and Penn Station. Hell’s Kitchen and Hudson Yards – along with their dynamic culinary offerings – are western amenity nodes and Midtown is anchored by two great green parks, Madison Square Park and Bryant Park.

About LiveXYZ

Live XYZ is a geospatial data and mapping platform that provides ground-truth intelligence on every storefront and public-facing space block by block. Live XYZ tracks openings, closings, vacancies, and category trends – capturing how retail corridors evolve over time – and delivering actionable market insights used by cities, property owners, brokers, and businesses to understand leasing dynamics and shape the future of the built environment. https://www.livexyz.com/

About Midtown South Rezoning

The Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan (MSMX) is a major rezoning initiative in Manhattan designed to overhaul decades-old industrial and commercial zoning rules to allow significant new housing and mixed uses in a central part of Midtown that historically prohibited residential development. Covering roughly 42 blocks between West 23rd and West 40th Streets and Fifth and Eighth Avenues, the plan would enable the construction of nearly 10,000 new homes, including thousands of permanently affordable units, while also preserving commercial, light manufacturing, and retail uses. https://www.midtownsouthplan.nyc/

Press Inquiries

Carolina Irato

Hundred Stories PR

Carolina [at] hundredstoriespr.com

https://www.livexyz.com/