Zephyr Wins “Retail Investment Platform of the Year” in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Zephyr , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software, has been recognized as “Retail Investment Platform of the Year” in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Zephyr's asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The technology allows financial professionals to be able to navigate a bullish or bearish market.

The breakthrough solution and data provider gives investment professionals the tools they need to plan, invest, monitor, and grow, enabling better service and client engagement to achieve their clients’ financial and personal goals. Additional features include Custom Branded Reports and Presentations, Access to Proprietary Data, PSN SMA Data, Manager Research and Screening, and ESG Analysis. With integration capabilities, the platform allows investment professionals to choose from over 20+ data packages, including Mutual Funds, ETFs, and more, with Single Sign On capability.

With Zephyr, asset managers can also communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on-demand template technology. Recently, Zephyr launched within Invent, a micro app platform for financial advisors. The company’s platform also now includes financial manager skill reports through a partnership with Aapryl Analytics.

“Zephyr's asset and wealth management software comes packed with everything you need to create and maintain a superior level of engagement with your clients. Wealth and asset managers are often left to juggle analysis, portfolios, research and reporting using fragmented, outdated systems. Especially dealing with risk, professionals need technology that unifies the process,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Supported by an excellent team of financial service and product experts, Zephyr’s technology offerings ensure its clients can seamlessly deliver portfolio analysis and asset allocation strategies, investment manager research, investor risk tolerance and more - all from a single, integrated system.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

“We are incredibly proud to receive ‘Retail Investment Platform of the Year’ from FinTech Breakthrough, marking our fifth award in the program. First and foremost, our focus is on positioning our clientele for success, providing the tools needed to stand out in a highly competitive industry,” said Chris Volpe, Head of Zephyr and Managing Director of Wealth Management Solutions. “We’ll continue to tap into market knowledge, using these insights to ensure our technology remains relevant with essential and updated innovations to manage the growth and transformation of this vital industry.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.