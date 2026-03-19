Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens in Winston-Salem, Bringing Life-Saving Swim Lessons to Local Families

Winston-Salem, North Carolina, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families across Winston-Salem now have a new place to help their children build confidence, independence and essential water safety skills. Aqua-Tots Swim School , the largest international swim school franchise, has officially opened its doors, welcoming infants, toddlers, and young swimmers to its newest, state-of-the-art facility.

The opening marks Aqua-Tots’ seventh location in North Carolina and represents a continued investment in expanding access to consistent, high-quality swim instruction. As communities across the region grow and more families spend time around pools and lakes, the Winston-Salem school provides a dedicated environment where children can learn critical safety skills early and develop abilities that last a lifetime.

Aqua-Tots also understands that each child is unique and may need accommodations. The year-round swim school makes accessibility a priority by offering adaptive and Fast Track lessons to ensure the right fit for every skill level. Lessons are offered throughout the week, giving families convenient options to fit their schedule.

For 35 years, Aqua-Tots has helped millions of children around the world learn to become safe and confident swimmers through its proven, child-focused curriculum. Today, that same approach is delivered in more than 180 schools globally, combining structured skill progression with an encouraging, relationship-driven environment. Children ages four months through 12 years participate in 30-minute lessons tailored to their developmental stage, with small class sizes of one, two or four students to ensure individualized attention and steady progress.

The school is locally owned by sisters Molly Foltyn and Lindsay Leary and Lindsay’s husband, David Leary, who live in Winston-Salem and are raising their families in the community the school now serves. Lindsay and David also bring years of experience owning and operating Aqua-Tots Sarasota in Florida, giving them firsthand insight into how swim education can positively shape children and strengthen communities.

For Co-Owner and General Manager Lindsay Leary, opening the Winston-Salem school is both a professional milestone and a personal one.

“At Aqua-Tots, safety is always our starting point, and everything we do is designed to help children and families feel confident around water,” Leary said. “As parents raising our own families here, opening this school means creating a place where children in Winston-Salem can learn skills that truly save lives. It’s incredibly meaningful to bring a program we trust to the community we love.”

Foltyn has witnessed that impact firsthand through her experience working at the Sarasota school and is eager to bring those same opportunities to local families.

“It is truly a privilege to watch children grow in their skills and confidence,” Foltyn said. “I live here locally and love this community. Opening our doors means helping our neighbors give their children skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives.”

The 7,300-square-foot facility was designed specifically for year-round swim instruction and family comfort. It features a 60-foot-long pool divided into 14 swim zones to support multiple lesson levels at once, along with 12 private changing rooms and a spacious glass viewing area where parents can observe each milestone. A fully stocked vanity area provides added convenience for families preparing for or finishing lessons.

Aqua-Tots Winston-Salem is located at 5047 Country Club Rd., near Peace Haven Rd., with convenient access from U.S. Route 421, making it easily accessible for families throughout Winston-Salem and surrounding communities.

Families are invited to visit the school for tours, meet the team, and learn more about available programs. Enrollment is now open and can be completed in person, online or by phone.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/winston-salem , email winstonsalem info@aqua-tots.com , or call 336-792-2957. For updates and more details, follow Aqua-Tots Winston-Salem on Facebook and Instagram .

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

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