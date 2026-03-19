NerdWallet Named “Financial Planning Platform of the Year” in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that NerdWallet , Inc., which provides trustworthy financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), has been selected as winner of the “Financial Planning Platform of the Year” award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Marking its 10-year anniversary, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program continues its mission of honoring the innovators that are redefining the future of financial services through breakthrough technology, customer impact and market leadership.

The intuitive NerdWallet app is a free tool that provides a consolidated view of a user’s financial picture, securely linking accounts across cash, credit cards, loans, investments, and property. Users can track net worth, balances, and cash flow in one place for a holistic perspective, allowing them to see how their financial position evolves over time and how decisions can shape future outcomes.

Credit score monitoring helps users track and improve their credit health, while tailored guidance highlights opportunities to strengthen financial standing, like managing spending, optimizing credit usage, or identifying financial products aligned with individual goals. Additionally, a dedicated Subscriptions and Bills feature also helps users monitor recurring payments and optimize monthly cash flow. NerdWallet translates current activity into signals about future progress.

“Consumers often lack the full picture of their overall financial health, and unbiased, data‑driven resources and information can be hard to come by,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “By helping users turn income into long-term wealth with clarity, confidence, and control, NerdWallet’s app serves as a forward-looking financial operating system helping users forecast progress, plan intentionally, and move steadily toward lasting financial security.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

“People are stressed about money, and it doesn't help that their financial lives are scattered across a dozen different apps and accounts,” said David Covell, Chief Product Officer of NerdWallet. “The NerdWallet app brings it all together — trusted recommendations, guidance and the tools to take action — making it the financial destination for your next money move, whether you're getting your first credit card or buying a home.”

There is no charge to download and use the app, and its intuitive design balances simplicity with meaningful depth to support users at different stages of their financial journey, from those seeking direction to those refining a long-term plan.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., United Kingdom and Canada.