Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion in Colorado with New Denver Location

Scottsdale, AZ, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee chain celebrated for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and signature Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in Colorado with the opening of a new store in Denver.

The store, located at 1285 S. Santa Fe Dr., will officially open its doors on Tuesday, March 24. This opening marks Black Rock’s sixteenth Colorado location and reinforces the brand’s steady expansion across the region. Guests can enjoy the following specials during opening week:

Tuesday, March 24: Free 16-ounce drinks

Wednesday, March 25: Buy-one-get-one free drinks

Thursday, March 26: 50% off food items

Friday, March 27: Limited Edition Sticker with purchase (while supplies last)

Saturday, March 28: Free T-Shirt with purchase (while supplies last)

Sunday, March 29: $2 off any size drink

“Our momentum in Colorado has been remarkable, and we’re excited to extend our presence further in Denver,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “This community’s welcoming spirit perfectly reflects our values, and we look forward to connecting with our new neighbors over great drinks and friendly service.”

Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock’s protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites. For an extra kick of protein, guests can add Black Rock’s new Protein Cold Foam, Protein Boosted Milk or Protein Boost to their drinks.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can indulge in spring menu favorites like the Orange Blossom Mocha, Sonoran Latte, and Prickly Pear Fuel energy drink. Whether imbibed hot, iced, or blended, these seasonal drinks are crafted to capture the festive flavors of the season. The brand also recently debuted the Coco Lime Dirty Pop – a bright, indulgent blend of coconut, lime, OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin, and sweet cream.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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