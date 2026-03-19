Texas new home sales ease as pending sales rebound weakly

DALLAS, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales eased slightly in February as the statewide average of new home sales declined to 5,294, down from 5,373 in January, according to the latest HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report.

At the same time, pending sales rebounded across the state, suggesting a modest uptick in buyer activity. “Builders are still looking for some love as the spring market approaches,” said Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com and the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent.





The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report exclusively uses data reported to the local Multiple Listing Services, the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information, from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages are based on three-month moving averages to capture seasonality and remove anomalies.

New home sales across Texas declined slightly in February to 5,294, down from 5,373 in January. Houston led all major markets with 1,892 sales, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth at 1,757, while San Antonio posted 866. Austin recorded 779 new home sales.

“While new home sales eased slightly in February, the moderate increase in pending sales says the spring market is not looking to be robust,” said Caballero. “Builders continue to manage pricing carefully while buyers remain selective, telling us we are not out of the woods yet.”

Days on Market continued to climb statewide in February, rising to 119.04 days from 116.75 days in January. Austin posted the largest increase among the major markets at 115.77 days, followed by Houston at 103.56 days. San Antonio edged higher to 109.92 days, while Dallas-Fort Worth improved slightly to 142.13 days.

Average new home prices across Texas were largely stable in February at $422,038 compared to $420,381 in January. Dallas-Fort Worth posted the most notable price increase to $458,774, while Houston averaged $401,466 and Austin remained essentially unchanged at $479,155. San Antonio declined to $345,399.

Pending sales increased in February to 5,787 from 5,450 in January. “That reflects an expected increase, but not enough to get excited about as we head into the spring selling season,” Caballero noted.

Texas new home inventory declined slightly again in February to 35,169 active listings, down from 35,412 in January, “as builder impatiently await the sales sunshine,” Caballero added.

HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index typically are issued before the monthly U.S. Commerce Department’s New Residential Sales Report. However, that report is currently on hold, last released on September 24, 2025. See this link for more information - https://www.census.gov/construction/soc/schedule.html.

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

DAYS ON MARKET: Selling times continue to increase

Days on Market continued to climb in February, rising statewide to 119.04 days versus 116.75 days in January. The increase reflects a slightly slower sales pace as builders continue to work through existing inventory.

Austin posted the “gloomiest Days on Market increase among the major markets,” Caballero pointed out, rising to 115.77 days compared to 110.17 days the prior month. Houston also saw a noticeable rise in selling time, increasing to 103.56 days from 98.55 days in January. San Antonio edged higher to 109.92 days from 108.89 days, while Dallas-Fort Worth was the only market to improve slightly, declining to 142.13 days from 143.71 days.

Note: New homes typically spend more time on the market than existing homes because many are listed while still under construction. Each MLS may calculate DOM differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. (Chart: Texas New Homes Days on Market)

NEW HOME SALES: Sales ease as market heads toward spring

New home sales across Texas declined slightly in February to 5,294 versus 5,373 in January, a decrease of about 1% month-over-month.

Houston led all major markets with 1,892 sales from 1,998 sales last month, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth at 1,757 versus 1,819 sales in January. San Antonio posted 866 sales from 795 sales, while Austin recorded 779 sales from 762 sales. (Chart: Texas New Home Sales)

NEW HOME PRICES: Statewide averages hold steady

Average new home prices across Texas remained largely stable in February at $422,038 versus $420,381 in January.

Dallas-Fort Worth posted the most notable price increase, climbing to $458,774 from $449,948 the prior month. Houston also recorded a modest increase to $401,466 from $396,723 in January, while Austin prices remained essentially unchanged at $479,155 from $479,466. San Antonio moved in the opposite direction, declining to $345,399 from $358,645, the lowest average among the four major markets. (Chart: Texas New Home Prices)

PENDING SALES: Contract activity strengthens

Pending sales, a measure of future sales activity, increased in February to 5,787 versus 5,450 in January.

Dallas-Fort Worth led the increase, rising to 2,303 pending sales from 2,228 the previous month. Austin also recorded a significant jump to 1,039 pending sales compared to 929 in January. Houston increased to 1,556 pending sales from 1,463, while San Antonio rose to 889 pending sales from 829, both showing stronger contract activity compared to the start of the year. (Chart: Texas Pending New Home Sales)

ACTIVE LISTINGS: Inventory edges lower

Active listings declined slightly in February to 35,169 versus 35,412 in January.

Houston continued to account for the largest share of active listings with 15,797 homes from 15,886 the previous month, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth at 8,209 versus 8,346 in January. Austin posted 5,760 active listings from 5,779, while San Antonio reported 5,404 from 5,401, the only major market to post an increase. (Chart: Texas Active Listings)

SALES-TO-LIST PRICE RATIO: Prices remain close to asking

Texas new homes continued to sell close to asking price in February, with the average sales-to-list price ratio at 96.63% versus 96.59% in January.

Austin posted a ratio of 97.59%, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth at 97.17%, unchanged from the previous month. San Antonio recorded 97.65%, while Houston reported 95.26%. (Chart: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero in December 2017, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home market based on activity in its largest markets and includes homes listed while under construction. (Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages)

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only individual real estate agent to reach nearly $4 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year ($3.93 billion in 2024), the first agent to exceed $3 billion (2022), the first to exceed $2 billion (2018–2020), and the first to exceed $1 billion (2015–2017). An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Ben’s podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA.com | Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at ben@homesusa.com.

REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Image: Ben Caballero

https://bit.ly/ben-caballero-photo

Individual Chart images:

Chart: Days on Market – Thru Feb. 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/DOM-Chart.png

Chart: New Home Sales – Thru Feb. 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/New-Home-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: Sales Prices – Thru Feb. 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Home-Prices-Chart.png

Chart: Pending New Home Sales – Thru Feb. 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Pending-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: Active Listings – Thru Feb. 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Active-Listings-Chart.png

Chart: Sales-to-List-Price Ratio – Thru Feb. 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Sales-Price-Ratio-Chart.png

Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages – Thru Feb. 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/12MonthChart-DataOnly.png